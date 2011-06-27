  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,713$3,321
Clean$1,439$2,444$2,989
Average$1,123$1,905$2,327
Rough$807$1,366$1,664
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,722$2,745$3,303
Clean$1,552$2,473$2,973
Average$1,211$1,927$2,314
Rough$871$1,382$1,655
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,930$2,945$3,497
Clean$1,739$2,652$3,148
Average$1,357$2,068$2,450
Rough$976$1,483$1,752
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,527$3,651$4,264
Clean$2,277$3,288$3,838
Average$1,777$2,563$2,987
Rough$1,278$1,838$2,136
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,726$2,783$3,358
Clean$1,555$2,507$3,023
Average$1,214$1,954$2,353
Rough$872$1,401$1,683
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,270$1,717$1,963
Clean$1,145$1,547$1,767
Average$893$1,206$1,375
Rough$642$865$983
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,918$4,555$5,447
Clean$2,629$4,103$4,903
Average$2,052$3,198$3,816
Rough$1,475$2,294$2,729
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,230$3,206$3,737
Clean$2,010$2,887$3,364
Average$1,569$2,251$2,618
Rough$1,127$1,614$1,872
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,398$2,821
Clean$1,463$2,160$2,539
Average$1,142$1,684$1,976
Rough$821$1,208$1,413
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,836$3,494
Clean$1,464$2,554$3,145
Average$1,142$1,991$2,448
Rough$821$1,428$1,751
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,377$1,795$2,022
Clean$1,241$1,616$1,821
Average$968$1,260$1,417
Rough$696$904$1,013
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,495$4,451$5,513
Clean$2,249$4,009$4,963
Average$1,755$3,125$3,863
Rough$1,261$2,241$2,762
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,966$3,571
Clean$1,669$2,671$3,215
Average$1,303$2,082$2,502
Rough$936$1,493$1,789
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,632$3,181
Clean$1,464$2,370$2,863
Average$1,142$1,848$2,228
Rough$821$1,325$1,594
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,672$2,619$3,134
Clean$1,506$2,359$2,821
Average$1,176$1,839$2,196
Rough$845$1,319$1,570
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,580$2,469$2,952
Clean$1,424$2,224$2,657
Average$1,111$1,733$2,068
Rough$799$1,243$1,479
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,066$3,241$3,880
Clean$1,862$2,919$3,493
Average$1,453$2,276$2,719
Rough$1,045$1,632$1,944
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,280$3,544$4,233
Clean$2,054$3,192$3,810
Average$1,603$2,488$2,966
Rough$1,152$1,784$2,121
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,083$3,290$3,946
Clean$1,877$2,963$3,552
Average$1,465$2,310$2,764
Rough$1,053$1,656$1,977
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,075$3,038$3,564
Clean$1,870$2,737$3,208
Average$1,460$2,133$2,497
Rough$1,049$1,530$1,786
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,554 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,554 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,554 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $821 to $3,494, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.