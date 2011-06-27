Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,713
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,444
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,905
|$2,327
|Rough
|$807
|$1,366
|$1,664
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,745
|$3,303
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,473
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,927
|$2,314
|Rough
|$871
|$1,382
|$1,655
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$2,945
|$3,497
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,652
|$3,148
|Average
|$1,357
|$2,068
|$2,450
|Rough
|$976
|$1,483
|$1,752
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$3,651
|$4,264
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,288
|$3,838
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,563
|$2,987
|Rough
|$1,278
|$1,838
|$2,136
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,726
|$2,783
|$3,358
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,507
|$3,023
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,954
|$2,353
|Rough
|$872
|$1,401
|$1,683
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$1,717
|$1,963
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,547
|$1,767
|Average
|$893
|$1,206
|$1,375
|Rough
|$642
|$865
|$983
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,918
|$4,555
|$5,447
|Clean
|$2,629
|$4,103
|$4,903
|Average
|$2,052
|$3,198
|$3,816
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,294
|$2,729
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$3,206
|$3,737
|Clean
|$2,010
|$2,887
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,251
|$2,618
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,614
|$1,872
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,398
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,160
|$2,539
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,684
|$1,976
|Rough
|$821
|$1,208
|$1,413
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,836
|$3,494
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,554
|$3,145
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,991
|$2,448
|Rough
|$821
|$1,428
|$1,751
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,377
|$1,795
|$2,022
|Clean
|$1,241
|$1,616
|$1,821
|Average
|$968
|$1,260
|$1,417
|Rough
|$696
|$904
|$1,013
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$4,451
|$5,513
|Clean
|$2,249
|$4,009
|$4,963
|Average
|$1,755
|$3,125
|$3,863
|Rough
|$1,261
|$2,241
|$2,762
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,966
|$3,571
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,671
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,303
|$2,082
|$2,502
|Rough
|$936
|$1,493
|$1,789
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,632
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,370
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,848
|$2,228
|Rough
|$821
|$1,325
|$1,594
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,619
|$3,134
|Clean
|$1,506
|$2,359
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,839
|$2,196
|Rough
|$845
|$1,319
|$1,570
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,469
|$2,952
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,224
|$2,657
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,733
|$2,068
|Rough
|$799
|$1,243
|$1,479
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,066
|$3,241
|$3,880
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,919
|$3,493
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,276
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,632
|$1,944
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,544
|$4,233
|Clean
|$2,054
|$3,192
|$3,810
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,488
|$2,966
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,784
|$2,121
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,290
|$3,946
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,963
|$3,552
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,310
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,656
|$1,977
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$3,038
|$3,564
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,737
|$3,208
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,133
|$2,497
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,530
|$1,786