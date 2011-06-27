Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,861
|$4,103
|$4,747
|Clean
|$2,573
|$3,688
|$4,273
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,860
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,420
|$2,031
|$2,377
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,815
|$4,101
|$4,771
|Clean
|$2,532
|$3,687
|$4,294
|Average
|$1,964
|$2,859
|$3,341
|Rough
|$1,397
|$2,030
|$2,389
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (8.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,694
|$5,285
|$6,111
|Clean
|$3,322
|$4,751
|$5,501
|Average
|$2,578
|$3,684
|$4,280
|Rough
|$1,833
|$2,617
|$3,060
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (8.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,924
|$5,604
|$6,476
|Clean
|$3,529
|$5,038
|$5,830
|Average
|$2,738
|$3,906
|$4,536
|Rough
|$1,947
|$2,775
|$3,243