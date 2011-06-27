  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,235$2,536
Clean$1,450$1,997$2,272
Average$1,103$1,520$1,744
Rough$757$1,044$1,217
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,928$2,544$2,846
Clean$1,723$2,273$2,550
Average$1,311$1,731$1,957
Rough$900$1,188$1,365
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,611$2,533$2,997
Clean$1,439$2,263$2,685
Average$1,096$1,723$2,061
Rough$752$1,183$1,438
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,091$2,903$3,305
Clean$1,868$2,594$2,962
Average$1,422$1,975$2,274
Rough$976$1,356$1,586
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,044$3,336$3,988
Clean$1,826$2,981$3,573
Average$1,390$2,269$2,743
Rough$954$1,558$1,913
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,307$2,875$3,147
Clean$2,061$2,569$2,819
Average$1,569$1,956$2,164
Rough$1,077$1,343$1,510
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,786$3,254
Clean$1,654$2,489$2,915
Average$1,259$1,895$2,238
Rough$864$1,301$1,561
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,891$4,153$4,780
Clean$2,583$3,710$4,283
Average$1,966$2,824$3,288
Rough$1,349$1,939$2,293
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,733$2,338$2,636
Clean$1,549$2,089$2,361
Average$1,179$1,590$1,813
Rough$809$1,092$1,264
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,103$3,072$3,554
Clean$1,878$2,744$3,184
Average$1,430$2,089$2,444
Rough$981$1,434$1,705
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,291$2,599
Clean$1,487$2,047$2,329
Average$1,132$1,558$1,788
Rough$777$1,070$1,247
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,530$2,937
Clean$1,534$2,260$2,631
Average$1,168$1,721$2,020
Rough$801$1,181$1,409
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,087$3,571
Clean$1,888$2,758$3,200
Average$1,437$2,100$2,456
Rough$986$1,441$1,713
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,549 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,549 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,549 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $809 to $2,636, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.