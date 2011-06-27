Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,235
|$2,536
|Clean
|$1,450
|$1,997
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,520
|$1,744
|Rough
|$757
|$1,044
|$1,217
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,928
|$2,544
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,273
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,731
|$1,957
|Rough
|$900
|$1,188
|$1,365
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,611
|$2,533
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,263
|$2,685
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,723
|$2,061
|Rough
|$752
|$1,183
|$1,438
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,091
|$2,903
|$3,305
|Clean
|$1,868
|$2,594
|$2,962
|Average
|$1,422
|$1,975
|$2,274
|Rough
|$976
|$1,356
|$1,586
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,044
|$3,336
|$3,988
|Clean
|$1,826
|$2,981
|$3,573
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,269
|$2,743
|Rough
|$954
|$1,558
|$1,913
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,307
|$2,875
|$3,147
|Clean
|$2,061
|$2,569
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,569
|$1,956
|$2,164
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,343
|$1,510
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,786
|$3,254
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,489
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,895
|$2,238
|Rough
|$864
|$1,301
|$1,561
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$4,153
|$4,780
|Clean
|$2,583
|$3,710
|$4,283
|Average
|$1,966
|$2,824
|$3,288
|Rough
|$1,349
|$1,939
|$2,293
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$2,338
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,549
|$2,089
|$2,361
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,590
|$1,813
|Rough
|$809
|$1,092
|$1,264
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$3,072
|$3,554
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,744
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,089
|$2,444
|Rough
|$981
|$1,434
|$1,705
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,291
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,047
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,558
|$1,788
|Rough
|$777
|$1,070
|$1,247
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,530
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,260
|$2,631
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,721
|$2,020
|Rough
|$801
|$1,181
|$1,409
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,087
|$3,571
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,758
|$3,200
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,100
|$2,456
|Rough
|$986
|$1,441
|$1,713