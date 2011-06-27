Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,853
|$19,721
|$21,905
|Clean
|$15,982
|$18,709
|$20,782
|Average
|$14,239
|$16,687
|$18,536
|Rough
|$12,496
|$14,665
|$16,289
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,902
|$18,687
|$20,808
|Clean
|$15,080
|$17,729
|$19,741
|Average
|$13,435
|$15,813
|$17,608
|Rough
|$11,791
|$13,896
|$15,474
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,351
|$14,492
|$16,121
|Clean
|$11,713
|$13,749
|$15,294
|Average
|$10,435
|$12,263
|$13,641
|Rough
|$9,158
|$10,777
|$11,988
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,765
|$22,744
|$26,521
|Clean
|$16,846
|$21,578
|$25,161
|Average
|$15,009
|$19,245
|$22,442
|Rough
|$13,172
|$16,913
|$19,722
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,121
|$16,780
|$18,803
|Clean
|$13,391
|$15,920
|$17,839
|Average
|$11,931
|$14,199
|$15,911
|Rough
|$10,470
|$12,478
|$13,983
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,076
|$14,499
|$16,342
|Clean
|$11,452
|$13,756
|$15,504
|Average
|$10,203
|$12,269
|$13,828
|Rough
|$8,954
|$10,782
|$12,152
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,562
|$18,932
|$21,494
|Clean
|$14,757
|$17,961
|$20,392
|Average
|$13,148
|$16,020
|$18,188
|Rough
|$11,539
|$14,079
|$15,984
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,630
|$18,021
|$18,337
|Clean
|$16,719
|$17,097
|$17,396
|Average
|$14,895
|$15,249
|$15,516
|Rough
|$13,072
|$13,401
|$13,636
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,206
|$15,725
|$17,640
|Clean
|$12,523
|$14,919
|$16,736
|Average
|$11,158
|$13,306
|$14,927
|Rough
|$9,792
|$11,694
|$13,118
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,925
|$15,930
|$18,215
|Clean
|$12,256
|$15,114
|$17,281
|Average
|$10,920
|$13,480
|$15,413
|Rough
|$9,583
|$11,846
|$13,546