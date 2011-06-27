  1. Home
2012 Chevrolet Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,853$19,721$21,905
Clean$15,982$18,709$20,782
Average$14,239$16,687$18,536
Rough$12,496$14,665$16,289
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,902$18,687$20,808
Clean$15,080$17,729$19,741
Average$13,435$15,813$17,608
Rough$11,791$13,896$15,474
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,351$14,492$16,121
Clean$11,713$13,749$15,294
Average$10,435$12,263$13,641
Rough$9,158$10,777$11,988
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,765$22,744$26,521
Clean$16,846$21,578$25,161
Average$15,009$19,245$22,442
Rough$13,172$16,913$19,722
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,121$16,780$18,803
Clean$13,391$15,920$17,839
Average$11,931$14,199$15,911
Rough$10,470$12,478$13,983
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,076$14,499$16,342
Clean$11,452$13,756$15,504
Average$10,203$12,269$13,828
Rough$8,954$10,782$12,152
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,562$18,932$21,494
Clean$14,757$17,961$20,392
Average$13,148$16,020$18,188
Rough$11,539$14,079$15,984
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,630$18,021$18,337
Clean$16,719$17,097$17,396
Average$14,895$15,249$15,516
Rough$13,072$13,401$13,636
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,206$15,725$17,640
Clean$12,523$14,919$16,736
Average$11,158$13,306$14,927
Rough$9,792$11,694$13,118
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,925$15,930$18,215
Clean$12,256$15,114$17,281
Average$10,920$13,480$15,413
Rough$9,583$11,846$13,546
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,756 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,756 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,756 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $8,954 to $16,342, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.