2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$9,065$10,522$11,937
Clean$8,793$10,199$11,560
Average$8,248$9,551$10,805
Rough$7,703$8,904$10,051
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$8,525$9,840$11,117
Clean$8,268$9,537$10,766
Average$7,756$8,932$10,063
Rough$7,244$8,327$9,361
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$8,110$9,586$11,017
Clean$7,866$9,291$10,669
Average$7,379$8,701$9,973
Rough$6,891$8,112$9,276
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$7,107$7,741$8,358
Clean$6,894$7,503$8,094
Average$6,467$7,027$7,566
Rough$6,039$6,551$7,038
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,503 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
