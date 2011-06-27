Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,065
|$10,522
|$11,937
|Clean
|$8,793
|$10,199
|$11,560
|Average
|$8,248
|$9,551
|$10,805
|Rough
|$7,703
|$8,904
|$10,051
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,525
|$9,840
|$11,117
|Clean
|$8,268
|$9,537
|$10,766
|Average
|$7,756
|$8,932
|$10,063
|Rough
|$7,244
|$8,327
|$9,361
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,110
|$9,586
|$11,017
|Clean
|$7,866
|$9,291
|$10,669
|Average
|$7,379
|$8,701
|$9,973
|Rough
|$6,891
|$8,112
|$9,276
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,107
|$7,741
|$8,358
|Clean
|$6,894
|$7,503
|$8,094
|Average
|$6,467
|$7,027
|$7,566
|Rough
|$6,039
|$6,551
|$7,038