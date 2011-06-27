Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,310
|$5,007
|Clean
|$2,819
|$3,907
|$4,529
|Average
|$2,226
|$3,102
|$3,573
|Rough
|$1,634
|$2,296
|$2,617
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,585
|$6,715
|$6,867
|Clean
|$5,958
|$6,087
|$6,212
|Average
|$4,706
|$4,832
|$4,901
|Rough
|$3,454
|$3,578
|$3,589
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,656
|$3,367
|$3,794
|Clean
|$2,403
|$3,053
|$3,432
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,424
|$2,708
|Rough
|$1,393
|$1,794
|$1,983
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,066
|$6,185
|$6,326
|Clean
|$5,489
|$5,607
|$5,722
|Average
|$4,335
|$4,451
|$4,514
|Rough
|$3,181
|$3,295
|$3,306
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,984
|$5,246
|$5,992
|Clean
|$3,605
|$4,755
|$5,420
|Average
|$2,847
|$3,775
|$4,276
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,795
|$3,132
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,985
|$5,801
|$6,854
|Clean
|$3,606
|$5,259
|$6,199
|Average
|$2,848
|$4,175
|$4,891
|Rough
|$2,090
|$3,091
|$3,582