Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,089
|$36,681
|$39,897
|Clean
|$33,652
|$36,212
|$39,374
|Average
|$32,779
|$35,274
|$38,327
|Rough
|$31,905
|$34,337
|$37,280
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,561
|$33,961
|$36,939
|Clean
|$31,157
|$33,527
|$36,454
|Average
|$30,348
|$32,659
|$35,485
|Rough
|$29,539
|$31,791
|$34,516
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,043
|$32,327
|$35,162
|Clean
|$29,658
|$31,914
|$34,700
|Average
|$28,888
|$31,088
|$33,778
|Rough
|$28,118
|$30,261
|$32,855
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,830
|$34,250
|$37,254
|Clean
|$31,422
|$33,813
|$36,765
|Average
|$30,606
|$32,937
|$35,787
|Rough
|$29,791
|$32,062
|$34,810
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,179
|$36,778
|$40,003
|Clean
|$33,741
|$36,308
|$39,478
|Average
|$32,865
|$35,369
|$38,429
|Rough
|$31,989
|$34,429
|$37,379
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,704
|$28,733
|$31,254
|Clean
|$26,361
|$28,366
|$30,844
|Average
|$25,677
|$27,632
|$30,024
|Rough
|$24,993
|$26,898
|$29,203
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,616
|$35,096
|$38,173
|Clean
|$32,198
|$34,647
|$37,672
|Average
|$31,362
|$33,750
|$36,670
|Rough
|$30,526
|$32,853
|$35,668
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,864
|$29,981
|$32,611
|Clean
|$27,507
|$29,598
|$32,183
|Average
|$26,792
|$28,832
|$31,327
|Rough
|$26,078
|$28,066
|$30,471
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,637
|$30,815
|$33,516
|Clean
|$28,270
|$30,421
|$33,077
|Average
|$27,536
|$29,633
|$32,197
|Rough
|$26,802
|$28,846
|$31,318
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,881
|$33,229
|$36,143
|Clean
|$30,485
|$32,804
|$35,669
|Average
|$29,694
|$31,955
|$34,720
|Rough
|$28,902
|$31,106
|$33,772
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,704
|$36,266
|$39,447
|Clean
|$33,272
|$35,803
|$38,929
|Average
|$32,408
|$34,876
|$37,894
|Rough
|$31,544
|$33,949
|$36,859
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,950
|$33,303
|$36,222
|Clean
|$30,553
|$32,877
|$35,747
|Average
|$29,760
|$32,026
|$34,797
|Rough
|$28,967
|$31,175
|$33,846
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,532
|$24,831
|$27,677
|Clean
|$22,243
|$24,514
|$27,314
|Average
|$21,665
|$23,879
|$26,587
|Rough
|$21,088
|$23,245
|$25,861
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,154
|$31,371
|$34,122
|Clean
|$28,781
|$30,970
|$33,674
|Average
|$28,033
|$30,168
|$32,779
|Rough
|$27,286
|$29,366
|$31,883