2020 Chrysler Pacifica Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,089$36,681$39,897
Clean$33,652$36,212$39,374
Average$32,779$35,274$38,327
Rough$31,905$34,337$37,280
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,561$33,961$36,939
Clean$31,157$33,527$36,454
Average$30,348$32,659$35,485
Rough$29,539$31,791$34,516
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,043$32,327$35,162
Clean$29,658$31,914$34,700
Average$28,888$31,088$33,778
Rough$28,118$30,261$32,855
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,830$34,250$37,254
Clean$31,422$33,813$36,765
Average$30,606$32,937$35,787
Rough$29,791$32,062$34,810
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,179$36,778$40,003
Clean$33,741$36,308$39,478
Average$32,865$35,369$38,429
Rough$31,989$34,429$37,379
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,704$28,733$31,254
Clean$26,361$28,366$30,844
Average$25,677$27,632$30,024
Rough$24,993$26,898$29,203
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,616$35,096$38,173
Clean$32,198$34,647$37,672
Average$31,362$33,750$36,670
Rough$30,526$32,853$35,668
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,864$29,981$32,611
Clean$27,507$29,598$32,183
Average$26,792$28,832$31,327
Rough$26,078$28,066$30,471
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,637$30,815$33,516
Clean$28,270$30,421$33,077
Average$27,536$29,633$32,197
Rough$26,802$28,846$31,318
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,881$33,229$36,143
Clean$30,485$32,804$35,669
Average$29,694$31,955$34,720
Rough$28,902$31,106$33,772
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,704$36,266$39,447
Clean$33,272$35,803$38,929
Average$32,408$34,876$37,894
Rough$31,544$33,949$36,859
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,950$33,303$36,222
Clean$30,553$32,877$35,747
Average$29,760$32,026$34,797
Rough$28,967$31,175$33,846
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,532$24,831$27,677
Clean$22,243$24,514$27,314
Average$21,665$23,879$26,587
Rough$21,088$23,245$25,861
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,154$31,371$34,122
Clean$28,781$30,970$33,674
Average$28,033$30,168$32,779
Rough$27,286$29,366$31,883
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chrysler Pacifica on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,804 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Pacifica is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,804 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,804 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica ranges from $28,902 to $36,143, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.