Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,273
|$9,403
|$10,824
|Clean
|$8,123
|$9,235
|$10,621
|Average
|$7,823
|$8,899
|$10,215
|Rough
|$7,523
|$8,563
|$9,809
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,728
|$11,172
|$12,986
|Clean
|$9,551
|$10,972
|$12,742
|Average
|$9,199
|$10,573
|$12,255
|Rough
|$8,846
|$10,174
|$11,768
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,471
|$12,084
|$14,109
|Clean
|$10,281
|$11,869
|$13,844
|Average
|$9,901
|$11,437
|$13,315
|Rough
|$9,522
|$11,006
|$12,786
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,867
|$11,248
|$12,986
|Clean
|$9,688
|$11,047
|$12,742
|Average
|$9,330
|$10,646
|$12,255
|Rough
|$8,972
|$10,244
|$11,768
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,897
|$9,984
|$11,355
|Clean
|$8,736
|$9,805
|$11,142
|Average
|$8,413
|$9,449
|$10,716
|Rough
|$8,090
|$9,093
|$10,290
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,058
|$12,272
|$13,809
|Clean
|$10,857
|$12,053
|$13,550
|Average
|$10,456
|$11,615
|$13,032
|Rough
|$10,055
|$11,177
|$12,514
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,763
|$10,090
|$11,758
|Clean
|$8,604
|$9,910
|$11,538
|Average
|$8,286
|$9,550
|$11,097
|Rough
|$7,968
|$9,190
|$10,656
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,428
|$10,496
|$11,846
|Clean
|$9,257
|$10,309
|$11,624
|Average
|$8,915
|$9,934
|$11,180
|Rough
|$8,573
|$9,559
|$10,735