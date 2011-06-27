  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Sentra
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Nissan Sentra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,408$4,421$5,176
Clean$3,171$4,120$4,814
Average$2,697$3,518$4,089
Rough$2,224$2,917$3,365
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,174$4,302$5,138
Clean$2,953$4,009$4,778
Average$2,512$3,424$4,059
Rough$2,071$2,838$3,340
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,401$4,619$5,519
Clean$3,164$4,305$5,133
Average$2,692$3,676$4,360
Rough$2,219$3,047$3,588
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,216$4,343$5,177
Clean$2,992$4,048$4,815
Average$2,545$3,457$4,090
Rough$2,098$2,865$3,365
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,330$4,510$5,383
Clean$3,098$4,203$5,006
Average$2,635$3,589$4,252
Rough$2,172$2,975$3,499
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,124$4,313$5,191
Clean$2,907$4,020$4,827
Average$2,473$3,433$4,101
Rough$2,038$2,845$3,374
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,617$5,115$6,215
Clean$3,366$4,767$5,780
Average$2,863$4,070$4,910
Rough$2,360$3,374$4,040
Sell my 2011 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Sentra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,020 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Sentra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,020 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Sentra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,020 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Sentra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Sentra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Sentra ranges from $2,038 to $5,191, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Sentra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.