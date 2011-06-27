Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$4,421
|$5,176
|Clean
|$3,171
|$4,120
|$4,814
|Average
|$2,697
|$3,518
|$4,089
|Rough
|$2,224
|$2,917
|$3,365
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,174
|$4,302
|$5,138
|Clean
|$2,953
|$4,009
|$4,778
|Average
|$2,512
|$3,424
|$4,059
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,838
|$3,340
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,401
|$4,619
|$5,519
|Clean
|$3,164
|$4,305
|$5,133
|Average
|$2,692
|$3,676
|$4,360
|Rough
|$2,219
|$3,047
|$3,588
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,216
|$4,343
|$5,177
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,048
|$4,815
|Average
|$2,545
|$3,457
|$4,090
|Rough
|$2,098
|$2,865
|$3,365
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,330
|$4,510
|$5,383
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,203
|$5,006
|Average
|$2,635
|$3,589
|$4,252
|Rough
|$2,172
|$2,975
|$3,499
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,124
|$4,313
|$5,191
|Clean
|$2,907
|$4,020
|$4,827
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,433
|$4,101
|Rough
|$2,038
|$2,845
|$3,374
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,617
|$5,115
|$6,215
|Clean
|$3,366
|$4,767
|$5,780
|Average
|$2,863
|$4,070
|$4,910
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,374
|$4,040