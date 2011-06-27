Estimated values
2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,974
|$17,647
|$20,368
|Clean
|$14,549
|$17,130
|$19,743
|Average
|$13,699
|$16,096
|$18,493
|Rough
|$12,849
|$15,061
|$17,244
Estimated values
2016 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,152
|$15,646
|$18,182
|Clean
|$12,778
|$15,187
|$17,624
|Average
|$12,032
|$14,270
|$16,509
|Rough
|$11,285
|$13,353
|$15,393
Estimated values
2016 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,165
|$15,747
|$18,373
|Clean
|$12,791
|$15,285
|$17,809
|Average
|$12,044
|$14,362
|$16,682
|Rough
|$11,296
|$13,439
|$15,555
Estimated values
2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,054
|$18,038
|$21,072
|Clean
|$14,627
|$17,509
|$20,425
|Average
|$13,772
|$16,452
|$19,133
|Rough
|$12,917
|$15,394
|$17,840