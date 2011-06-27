Estimated values
2011 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,754
|$20,766
|$23,633
|Clean
|$15,896
|$19,676
|$22,355
|Average
|$14,180
|$17,494
|$19,797
|Rough
|$12,464
|$15,313
|$17,240
Estimated values
2011 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,385
|$21,137
|$23,824
|Clean
|$16,494
|$20,027
|$22,535
|Average
|$14,714
|$17,806
|$19,957
|Rough
|$12,933
|$15,586
|$17,379
Estimated values
2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,923
|$17,432
|$19,940
|Clean
|$13,210
|$16,517
|$18,861
|Average
|$11,783
|$14,685
|$16,704
|Rough
|$10,357
|$12,854
|$14,546
Estimated values
2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,861
|$18,524
|$21,141
|Clean
|$14,100
|$17,551
|$19,997
|Average
|$12,578
|$15,605
|$17,710
|Rough
|$11,056
|$13,659
|$15,422
Estimated values
2011 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,154
|$19,997
|$22,743
|Clean
|$15,327
|$18,947
|$21,513
|Average
|$13,672
|$16,846
|$19,052
|Rough
|$12,018
|$14,745
|$16,591