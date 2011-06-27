Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,083
|$24,377
|$27,925
|Clean
|$20,592
|$23,811
|$27,241
|Average
|$19,610
|$22,679
|$25,874
|Rough
|$18,628
|$21,547
|$24,508
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,991
|$17,333
|$19,857
|Clean
|$14,642
|$16,931
|$19,371
|Average
|$13,944
|$16,126
|$18,399
|Rough
|$13,246
|$15,321
|$17,427
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,577
|$20,324
|$23,282
|Clean
|$17,168
|$19,852
|$22,712
|Average
|$16,349
|$18,908
|$21,572
|Rough
|$15,531
|$17,964
|$20,432
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,072
|$19,740
|$22,613
|Clean
|$16,675
|$19,281
|$22,060
|Average
|$15,880
|$18,365
|$20,953
|Rough
|$15,085
|$17,448
|$19,846
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,427
|$22,463
|$25,732
|Clean
|$18,975
|$21,942
|$25,102
|Average
|$18,070
|$20,899
|$23,843
|Rough
|$17,165
|$19,855
|$22,583
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,530
|$17,958
|$20,571
|Clean
|$15,169
|$17,541
|$20,067
|Average
|$14,445
|$16,707
|$19,060
|Rough
|$13,722
|$15,873
|$18,053