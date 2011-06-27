Estimated values
2016 Scion iA 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,076
|$9,566
|$12,164
|Clean
|$6,813
|$9,216
|$11,691
|Average
|$6,285
|$8,516
|$10,746
|Rough
|$5,758
|$7,815
|$9,801
Estimated values
2016 Scion iA 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,817
|$9,239
|$11,764
|Clean
|$6,563
|$8,901
|$11,307
|Average
|$6,055
|$8,224
|$10,393
|Rough
|$5,547
|$7,548
|$9,479