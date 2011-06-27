Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G8 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,598
|$7,995
|$8,901
|Clean
|$6,096
|$7,395
|$8,215
|Average
|$5,091
|$6,194
|$6,843
|Rough
|$4,086
|$4,993
|$5,470
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,784
|$11,711
|$12,376
|Clean
|$9,963
|$10,831
|$11,422
|Average
|$8,321
|$9,072
|$9,514
|Rough
|$6,678
|$7,313
|$7,605
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac G8 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,283
|$10,103
|$11,279
|Clean
|$7,652
|$9,344
|$10,409
|Average
|$6,390
|$7,826
|$8,670
|Rough
|$5,129
|$6,308
|$6,931