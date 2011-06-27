Estimated values
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,513
|$23,006
|$26,146
|Clean
|$18,837
|$22,188
|$25,189
|Average
|$17,484
|$20,553
|$23,276
|Rough
|$16,131
|$18,918
|$21,363
Estimated values
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,147
|$24,933
|$28,335
|Clean
|$20,414
|$24,047
|$27,298
|Average
|$18,948
|$22,274
|$25,225
|Rough
|$17,482
|$20,502
|$23,152
Estimated values
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,142
|$26,105
|$29,668
|Clean
|$21,374
|$25,178
|$28,583
|Average
|$19,839
|$23,322
|$26,412
|Rough
|$18,304
|$21,467
|$24,241