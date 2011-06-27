Used 2010 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Not bad for an old body! Gonzo , 08/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful In the past 5 years I have owned 3 trucks, a Honda Ridgeline, a Nissan Frontier and the new Ford Ranger. The Ridgeline and the Frontiers were both 6 cyl and gas guzzlers. I don't tow, so I wanted better mileage and a 4 cyl was the one I needed. I settled for the Ranger because I can get it pretty much with everything I want on the XLT model. It is a great small/compact truck and I like this. Mileage is very good and the 4 cyl has enough power for my needs. I was getting 14 MPG's on the Ridgeline and 15 MPG on the Frontier. I get way over 24 in the city with the Ranger and so far almost 30 on the highway. Nice truck for the price. Report Abuse

Better Than Expected Don , 11/03/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Needed a smaller truck for use on homestead. We have an Expedition but it is not ideal for work intended. Power from the 4.0 L is good. Averaged 22 mpg on 800 mile trip at 75 mph. Mixed driving around area and average around 18 mpg.still a lot better than the Expedition. In the past I have had full size diesels, V-8s and one B-2000 Mazda (208,000 miles). This truck performs as well and gets the job required done with no problems.

Completely Satisfied Phil , 06/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this truck to replace a 4 door with a 3.0 V6. I thought I would be sacrificing performance for gas mileage, but I was wrong. The taller gearing takes a little getting used to but the performance is as good or better than the 3.0 V6, and the gas mileage is much better. I can get 27 on the hi-way and 22 to 24 around town. The 16 valve engine likes to rev, and feels very snappy in town, while handling the hills quite well. I had no trouble at all pulling the Shasta/Siskiou grade on I-5 in 5th gear. I also had a 91 with the old 2.3 liter, and I think this compares quite well with that truck. The transmission and overall fit and finish is better on this one too. I am quite pleased.

Nice truck until March 31, 2012 when it burned completely up pricecat , 04/03/2012 13 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2010 Ford Ranger Super Cap in Mar 2010 and had 18K miles. It was a very nice truck with no problems. This past Saturday (March 31, 2012), while This is a 5 speed automatic. On 3/31/12, while driving, it caught fire and burned up totally. We got out of it before it was engulfed and we did not get hurt. The truck is a total loss. We smelled a burnt-match-like smell and stopped to investigate. The truck was already on fire when we got out and we were not able to lift the hood. There was no warning that something was wrong. . . no light lit up to indicate a problem. I'm curious if there are others who have experienced this as well.