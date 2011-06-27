Used 1999 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

99 Ford Ranger XLT SB AT 4-cyl JX , 02/24/2010 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used at 35K miles. I only had the truck in the shop 3 times. At 50K miles the speed sensor went out ($350). At 130K miles the timing belt broke . I decided to change the power steering pump as it was making lots of noise. Also around this time, I change the alternator and the serpentine belt. The truck does have some minor electrical issues: wipers turning on by themselves, headlight warning sound going off, cab light going off, and locks needing regular silicon spraying. I never liked the handling of this truck. It seemed like I had to be extra careful when going over bumps at high speed. It would seem to lose traction. Overall, It's a good truck. Report Abuse

I want another one, it is so great, fun, sandra , 02/21/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The best vehicle I've owned; fun, reliable, economical. People think my 99 model is brand new. I spend hours taking care of it and it shows. No big problems. Couldnt even wear out the tires. I love my Ranger. If not for a disability I wouldn't part with it. Not suitable for wheelchair conversion. Too bad for me.

150K+ miles and It was WONDERFUL! buldog60 , 11/21/2013 13 of 17 people found this review helpful I got my 99 Ranger with 11K miles on it. I drove it till it was totaled with ~150,000 miles on it. I was ever so sad to loose my truck. It was fun to drive, got decent enough gas mileage, was super reliable. It never had a hard time starting, AC was still ice cold, and never had anything more than oil changes done to it. It is also VERY safe. My mom and 2 year old niece were in the truck when it was totaled, it slid over 200' on the roof after a tire blew on the HWY. Both my mom and niece walked away with out injury. If you are considering a Ranger, GET IT! You will not be disappointed.

Darn good trucks Scott , 01/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 1st was a 92 reg cab SB 2.3 w/5sp. Sold with 198,000 on it. 2nd. Is the 99. reg. cab. short box. Still driving it with 220000 on it and it runs as good as the day I bought it. I tow a utility trailer with a 2 seater atv consistantly. The 2.5 and auto trans. work well, if a little low on power. My trucks haul and tow constantly so this a testament to the Ford build quality of these little trucks. At 6'4", 250lbs, I'm a little cramped. Just bought an 06 king cab auto with the 3.0 today but am keeping the 99 as my commuter. This makes my 3rd white Ranger! Great winter trucks if you run studded snows and put 250 to 300lbs in the back. Never had any traction issues here in NH.