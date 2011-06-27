Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,299
|$8,574
|$10,301
|Clean
|$6,049
|$8,232
|$9,846
|Average
|$5,551
|$7,548
|$8,937
|Rough
|$5,052
|$6,864
|$8,028
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,127
|$9,702
|$11,656
|Clean
|$6,845
|$9,315
|$11,141
|Average
|$6,281
|$8,541
|$10,113
|Rough
|$5,717
|$7,767
|$9,084
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$11,216
|$13,075
|Clean
|$8,457
|$10,769
|$12,498
|Average
|$7,760
|$9,874
|$11,344
|Rough
|$7,063
|$8,980
|$10,190
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,942
|$7,781
|$9,188
|Clean
|$5,707
|$7,471
|$8,783
|Average
|$5,236
|$6,850
|$7,972
|Rough
|$4,766
|$6,229
|$7,161
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,316
|$9,960
|$11,965
|Clean
|$7,026
|$9,562
|$11,437
|Average
|$6,447
|$8,768
|$10,381
|Rough
|$5,868
|$7,974
|$9,325
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,374
|$11,802
|$13,682
|Clean
|$9,003
|$11,331
|$13,078
|Average
|$8,261
|$10,390
|$11,871
|Rough
|$7,519
|$9,449
|$10,663
Estimated values
2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,320
|$9,965
|$11,972
|Clean
|$7,031
|$9,568
|$11,443
|Average
|$6,451
|$8,773
|$10,387
|Rough
|$5,872
|$7,978
|$9,330