Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,749
|$16,707
|$18,845
|Clean
|$14,195
|$16,093
|$18,110
|Average
|$13,087
|$14,864
|$16,641
|Rough
|$11,979
|$13,635
|$15,172
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,126
|$15,962
|$17,969
|Clean
|$13,596
|$15,375
|$17,269
|Average
|$12,535
|$14,201
|$15,868
|Rough
|$11,474
|$13,027
|$14,467
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,662
|$17,789
|$20,108
|Clean
|$15,074
|$17,135
|$19,324
|Average
|$13,898
|$15,827
|$17,756
|Rough
|$12,721
|$14,518
|$16,189
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,655
|$15,570
|$17,652
|Clean
|$13,142
|$14,997
|$16,964
|Average
|$12,117
|$13,852
|$15,587
|Rough
|$11,091
|$12,707
|$14,211
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,044
|$18,217
|$20,586
|Clean
|$15,441
|$17,547
|$19,784
|Average
|$14,236
|$16,207
|$18,179
|Rough
|$13,031
|$14,867
|$16,574
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,660
|$17,631
|$19,792
|Clean
|$15,072
|$16,983
|$19,020
|Average
|$13,896
|$15,686
|$17,477
|Rough
|$12,719
|$14,389
|$15,934