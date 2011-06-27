Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,682
|$10,506
|$12,444
|Clean
|$8,358
|$10,121
|$11,960
|Average
|$7,711
|$9,352
|$10,993
|Rough
|$7,064
|$8,583
|$10,027
Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,632
|$12,773
|$15,051
|Clean
|$10,236
|$12,305
|$14,466
|Average
|$9,444
|$11,370
|$13,296
|Rough
|$8,651
|$10,435
|$12,127
Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,026
|$11,016
|$13,126
|Clean
|$8,689
|$10,613
|$12,616
|Average
|$8,017
|$9,806
|$11,596
|Rough
|$7,344
|$8,999
|$10,576
Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,075
|$13,261
|$15,590
|Clean
|$10,662
|$12,776
|$14,984
|Average
|$9,837
|$11,804
|$13,773
|Rough
|$9,012
|$10,833
|$12,561
Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,602
|$11,614
|$13,751
|Clean
|$9,245
|$11,189
|$13,217
|Average
|$8,529
|$10,339
|$12,148
|Rough
|$7,813
|$9,488
|$11,080
Estimated values
2016 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,998
|$12,057
|$14,247
|Clean
|$9,626
|$11,616
|$13,694
|Average
|$8,880
|$10,733
|$12,586
|Rough
|$8,135
|$9,850
|$11,479