Estimated values
1998 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,273
|$6,102
|$6,999
|Clean
|$3,809
|$5,440
|$6,260
|Average
|$2,881
|$4,117
|$4,783
|Rough
|$1,953
|$2,794
|$3,306
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$4,491
|$5,836
|Clean
|$1,657
|$4,004
|$5,220
|Average
|$1,253
|$3,030
|$3,988
|Rough
|$849
|$2,056
|$2,757
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,415
|$4,418
|$5,429
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,939
|$4,856
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,981
|$3,710
|Rough
|$1,103
|$2,023
|$2,564