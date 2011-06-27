Estimated values
2009 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,543
|$4,800
|$5,560
|Clean
|$3,334
|$4,511
|$5,216
|Average
|$2,917
|$3,931
|$4,527
|Rough
|$2,500
|$3,352
|$3,839
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$4,832
|$5,569
|Clean
|$3,402
|$4,541
|$5,224
|Average
|$2,976
|$3,958
|$4,535
|Rough
|$2,550
|$3,374
|$3,845
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,565
|$6,051
|$6,950
|Clean
|$4,296
|$5,686
|$6,520
|Average
|$3,759
|$4,956
|$5,659
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,225
|$4,798
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,724
|$4,998
|$5,768
|Clean
|$3,505
|$4,696
|$5,411
|Average
|$3,066
|$4,093
|$4,696
|Rough
|$2,628
|$3,490
|$3,982
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,374
|$4,583
|$5,313
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,306
|$4,985
|Average
|$2,778
|$3,753
|$4,327
|Rough
|$2,381
|$3,200
|$3,669