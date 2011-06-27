Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,648
|$32,064
|$35,093
|Clean
|$29,155
|$31,533
|$34,491
|Average
|$28,168
|$30,471
|$33,287
|Rough
|$27,182
|$29,409
|$32,084
Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,448
|$36,122
|$39,475
|Clean
|$32,892
|$35,524
|$38,798
|Average
|$31,779
|$34,327
|$37,444
|Rough
|$30,666
|$33,131
|$36,090
Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,357
|$28,505
|$31,197
|Clean
|$25,919
|$28,033
|$30,662
|Average
|$25,042
|$27,089
|$29,592
|Rough
|$24,165
|$26,145
|$28,522
Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,580
|$33,072
|$36,197
|Clean
|$30,072
|$32,525
|$35,576
|Average
|$29,054
|$31,430
|$34,335
|Rough
|$28,037
|$30,334
|$33,093
Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,362
|$24,659
|$27,525
|Clean
|$21,990
|$24,251
|$27,053
|Average
|$21,246
|$23,434
|$26,109
|Rough
|$20,502
|$22,618
|$25,165
Estimated values
2019 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,335
|$37,860
|$41,034
|Clean
|$34,747
|$37,233
|$40,330
|Average
|$33,571
|$35,979
|$38,923
|Rough
|$32,396
|$34,725
|$37,515