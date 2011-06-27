Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,192
|$10,379
|$12,063
|Clean
|$7,808
|$9,881
|$11,467
|Average
|$7,039
|$8,883
|$10,274
|Rough
|$6,271
|$7,885
|$9,082
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,654
|$8,352
|$9,659
|Clean
|$6,342
|$7,950
|$9,182
|Average
|$5,717
|$7,147
|$8,227
|Rough
|$5,093
|$6,345
|$7,272
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,197
|$10,200
|$11,745
|Clean
|$7,813
|$9,710
|$11,164
|Average
|$7,043
|$8,729
|$10,003
|Rough
|$6,274
|$7,749
|$8,842
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,159
|$9,004
|$10,426
|Clean
|$6,823
|$8,571
|$9,910
|Average
|$6,152
|$7,706
|$8,880
|Rough
|$5,480
|$6,840
|$7,849
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,991
|$10,036
|$11,613
|Clean
|$7,617
|$9,554
|$11,039
|Average
|$6,867
|$8,589
|$9,890
|Rough
|$6,117
|$7,625
|$8,742
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,313
|$10,360
|$11,936
|Clean
|$7,923
|$9,862
|$11,346
|Average
|$7,143
|$8,866
|$10,166
|Rough
|$6,363
|$7,870
|$8,986
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,234
|$7,936
|$9,247
|Clean
|$5,942
|$7,555
|$8,789
|Average
|$5,357
|$6,792
|$7,875
|Rough
|$4,772
|$6,029
|$6,961
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,554
|$9,472
|$10,949
|Clean
|$7,200
|$9,017
|$10,408
|Average
|$6,491
|$8,107
|$9,326
|Rough
|$5,782
|$7,196
|$8,243