2012 Nissan Murano Value

Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,192$10,379$12,063
Clean$7,808$9,881$11,467
Average$7,039$8,883$10,274
Rough$6,271$7,885$9,082
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,654$8,352$9,659
Clean$6,342$7,950$9,182
Average$5,717$7,147$8,227
Rough$5,093$6,345$7,272
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,197$10,200$11,745
Clean$7,813$9,710$11,164
Average$7,043$8,729$10,003
Rough$6,274$7,749$8,842
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,159$9,004$10,426
Clean$6,823$8,571$9,910
Average$6,152$7,706$8,880
Rough$5,480$6,840$7,849
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,991$10,036$11,613
Clean$7,617$9,554$11,039
Average$6,867$8,589$9,890
Rough$6,117$7,625$8,742
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,313$10,360$11,936
Clean$7,923$9,862$11,346
Average$7,143$8,866$10,166
Rough$6,363$7,870$8,986
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,234$7,936$9,247
Clean$5,942$7,555$8,789
Average$5,357$6,792$7,875
Rough$4,772$6,029$6,961
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,554$9,472$10,949
Clean$7,200$9,017$10,408
Average$6,491$8,107$9,326
Rough$5,782$7,196$8,243
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan Murano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,555 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Murano is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,555 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2012 Nissan Murano, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,555 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan Murano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan Murano and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2012 Nissan Murano ranges from $4,772 to $9,247, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan Murano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.