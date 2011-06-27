Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$4,690
|$5,698
|Clean
|$2,598
|$4,207
|$5,103
|Average
|$1,993
|$3,241
|$3,914
|Rough
|$1,387
|$2,276
|$2,725
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$4,565
|$5,671
|Clean
|$2,322
|$4,095
|$5,079
|Average
|$1,781
|$3,155
|$3,896
|Rough
|$1,240
|$2,215
|$2,712
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,736
|$13,323
|$14,842
|Clean
|$9,615
|$11,951
|$13,293
|Average
|$7,374
|$9,208
|$10,196
|Rough
|$5,133
|$6,466
|$7,098
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$6,824
|$8,208
|Clean
|$3,919
|$6,121
|$7,352
|Average
|$3,005
|$4,716
|$5,639
|Rough
|$2,092
|$3,312
|$3,926
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,359
|$6,850
|$8,257
|Clean
|$3,904
|$6,145
|$7,396
|Average
|$2,994
|$4,735
|$5,672
|Rough
|$2,084
|$3,324
|$3,949
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,354
|$5,259
|$6,337
|Clean
|$3,004
|$4,718
|$5,676
|Average
|$2,304
|$3,635
|$4,353
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,552
|$3,031
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,619
|$4,422
|Clean
|$1,964
|$3,246
|$3,961
|Average
|$1,507
|$2,501
|$3,038
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,756
|$2,115
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,111
|$4,884
|$5,887
|Clean
|$2,786
|$4,381
|$5,273
|Average
|$2,137
|$3,376
|$4,044
|Rough
|$1,487
|$2,370
|$2,815
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,247
|$6,582
|$7,904
|Clean
|$3,803
|$5,905
|$7,079
|Average
|$2,917
|$4,550
|$5,430
|Rough
|$2,031
|$3,194
|$3,780
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,362
|$15,339
|$17,089
|Clean
|$11,071
|$13,760
|$15,305
|Average
|$8,491
|$10,602
|$11,739
|Rough
|$5,911
|$7,444
|$8,173
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$7,952
|$9,551
|Clean
|$4,588
|$7,133
|$8,554
|Average
|$3,519
|$5,496
|$6,561
|Rough
|$2,450
|$3,859
|$4,568
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,982
|$7,732
|$9,287
|Clean
|$4,462
|$6,936
|$8,318
|Average
|$3,422
|$5,344
|$6,380
|Rough
|$2,382
|$3,752
|$4,442