Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,901$4,690$5,698
Clean$2,598$4,207$5,103
Average$1,993$3,241$3,914
Rough$1,387$2,276$2,725
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$4,565$5,671
Clean$2,322$4,095$5,079
Average$1,781$3,155$3,896
Rough$1,240$2,215$2,712
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,736$13,323$14,842
Clean$9,615$11,951$13,293
Average$7,374$9,208$10,196
Rough$5,133$6,466$7,098
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,375$6,824$8,208
Clean$3,919$6,121$7,352
Average$3,005$4,716$5,639
Rough$2,092$3,312$3,926
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,359$6,850$8,257
Clean$3,904$6,145$7,396
Average$2,994$4,735$5,672
Rough$2,084$3,324$3,949
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,354$5,259$6,337
Clean$3,004$4,718$5,676
Average$2,304$3,635$4,353
Rough$1,604$2,552$3,031
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,619$4,422
Clean$1,964$3,246$3,961
Average$1,507$2,501$3,038
Rough$1,049$1,756$2,115
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,111$4,884$5,887
Clean$2,786$4,381$5,273
Average$2,137$3,376$4,044
Rough$1,487$2,370$2,815
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,247$6,582$7,904
Clean$3,803$5,905$7,079
Average$2,917$4,550$5,430
Rough$2,031$3,194$3,780
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,362$15,339$17,089
Clean$11,071$13,760$15,305
Average$8,491$10,602$11,739
Rough$5,911$7,444$8,173
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$7,952$9,551
Clean$4,588$7,133$8,554
Average$3,519$5,496$6,561
Rough$2,450$3,859$4,568
Estimated values
2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,982$7,732$9,287
Clean$4,462$6,936$8,318
Average$3,422$5,344$6,380
Rough$2,382$3,752$4,442
The value of a used 2004 Ford Mustang ranges from $1,049 to $4,422, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
