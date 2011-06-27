Used 2007 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rounded keithfoster , 02/24/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This car is fantastic. I bought the car brand new on August of '06 and it now has 140k miles on it. I have had almost no issues with the car. The temperature read on the engine went out and the struts are bad, that's about it. The gas mileage is great, the car is spacious and quick (not terribly fast, but quick enough to get the job done), and it is reliable. If you are looking to buy this car and you aren't sure since its an older car and may be high mileage, I hope that this helps you. Report Abuse

Great car for your money tarren602 , 08/18/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 07 Fusion new with 35 miles on it in October of 06. At first I didn't think if I would really like the car or not. After a few days I fell in love with it. This is a very roomy and reliable car. I now have over 85K miles on it and it has seen 3 states. I live in AZ so the summer months really put a car through hell. This is because of the extreme heat and weather. I have changed the tires once and still have the original brake pads. The only issue I had was the battery exploding when I tried to start the car to leave for work. My wiring harness and radio needed replacing. Ford paid to have the car towed and repaired for no cost and I was given a Mustang for the time being.

Passed 1000 miles on my Ford Fusion SEL DJC , 11/16/2006 37 of 41 people found this review helpful I have to say that I am pleased with this purchase. I have checked out the 2007 Toyota Camry and the 2007 Honda Accord - too expensive and not impressed. The Ford Fusion saved me over $7k and it was a practical purchase. My vehicle is fully loaded without the Navigation System and the spoiler. This is my fourth brand new vehicle from Ford that I have purchased over the last 15 years and so far I had a very good experience. I had a 1992 Ford Thunderbird with over 180k miles and recently a 2003 Ford Focus ZX3 with over 60k miles. I highly recommend this vehicle.

Still running strong at 125,000 miles smt6979 , 11/15/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my Fusion brand new w/300 miles. The car was great, never had a problem with it until it hit 65k miles. Then the transmission started to shift really hard. I had a couple of mechanics look at it and none of them could promise the transmission would last another 30k miles. I just hit 125k miles this week and the transmission still shifts hard. I do change the transmission fluid every 30k so I am sure that helps. Other than that brakes, tires, a new battery and oil changes is all it has needed. One major warning I will give is that I have not been able to get a set of tires to last more than 40k miles. Every set cups and my car is in perfect alignment according to my mechanic.