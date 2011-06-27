Estimated values
2006 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$3,013
|$3,534
|Clean
|$1,860
|$2,715
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,445
|$2,120
|$2,485
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,525
|$1,786
Estimated values
2006 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,693
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,427
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,335
|$1,895
|$2,198
|Rough
|$952
|$1,363
|$1,580
Estimated values
2006 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,479
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,234
|$2,547
|Average
|$1,294
|$1,744
|$1,988
|Rough
|$923
|$1,255
|$1,429
Estimated values
2006 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,447
|$2,833
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,205
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,722
|$1,992
|Rough
|$871
|$1,239
|$1,432
Estimated values
2006 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,789
|$2,478
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,233
|$2,575
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,744
|$2,010
|Rough
|$892
|$1,254
|$1,444