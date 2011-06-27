Used 2005 Ford Freestar Consumer Reviews
Built Ford Tough
I bought this van with 89K on it for my daughter. She was happy just to get some wheels and I wanted a lot of iron around her. It's about to turn over 200K and still going strong. It needed a head gasket a while back and some breaks a couple of times. The transmission seems fine and I had synthetic ATF put in it when I bought it. I like Ford vans.
Owner
This has been a good experience for me. The only problem I've had was the transmission quit at about 82,000 miles and it cost me 1,800 to rebuild I have talked to other owners with the same problem. They should call a recall. I have saved my repair bill. I am a senior citizen and had to borrow money to have it fixed. But I love the van.
Love it!
I love this van. It gets good gas mileage (23 mpg) and is very comfortable. I just drove it on a 1000 mile trip and had a blast!
Still satisfied
We shopped around quite a bit with all brands of vans at the time, and Ford had the best safety at the time and historically. Safety of GM and Chrysler were unacceptable. Honda's was same as Chrysler, and had history of trans issues. Toyota had brought up their safety to match 5 star, but only more recently, and had history of engine sludge issues. Drives well, comfortable even on long trips, and plenty of room for kids and all associated junk. No major problems up to now. Good gas mileage and surprising performance for something of this weight, which is really what we needed for a double stroller, etc.
Transmission issue
there is a well documented transmission/cruise/torque converter/PCM relationship issue I have experienced. Tranny blew and dealer says not torque converter to blame. It was a sudden and catastrophic failure.
