  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Freestar
  4. Used 2005 Ford Freestar
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Ford Freestar Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SES 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,209$1,717$2,001
Clean$1,129$1,604$1,865
Average$970$1,376$1,595
Rough$810$1,149$1,325
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,611$2,537$3,052
Clean$1,504$2,369$2,845
Average$1,292$2,033$2,433
Rough$1,079$1,697$2,020
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,058$2,451
Clean$1,262$1,922$2,285
Average$1,084$1,649$1,954
Rough$905$1,376$1,623
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,291$2,032$2,443
Clean$1,206$1,897$2,278
Average$1,035$1,628$1,948
Rough$865$1,359$1,617
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,515$2,361$2,830
Clean$1,416$2,205$2,639
Average$1,216$1,892$2,256
Rough$1,016$1,579$1,874
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,079$3,007$3,524
Clean$1,942$2,808$3,286
Average$1,668$2,410$2,810
Rough$1,393$2,011$2,333
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestar with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestar near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Freestar on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Freestar is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Freestar, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Freestar. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Freestar and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Freestar ranges from $865 to $2,443, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Freestar is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.