Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SES 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,717
|$2,001
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,604
|$1,865
|Average
|$970
|$1,376
|$1,595
|Rough
|$810
|$1,149
|$1,325
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,611
|$2,537
|$3,052
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,369
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,033
|$2,433
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,697
|$2,020
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,058
|$2,451
|Clean
|$1,262
|$1,922
|$2,285
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,649
|$1,954
|Rough
|$905
|$1,376
|$1,623
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$2,032
|$2,443
|Clean
|$1,206
|$1,897
|$2,278
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,628
|$1,948
|Rough
|$865
|$1,359
|$1,617
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,361
|$2,830
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,205
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,216
|$1,892
|$2,256
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,579
|$1,874
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestar Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$3,007
|$3,524
|Clean
|$1,942
|$2,808
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,668
|$2,410
|$2,810
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,011
|$2,333