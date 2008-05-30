Vehicle overview

The minivan segment is one of the most competitive for automakers. Consumers have very specific requirements for convenience features, upscale amenities and even driving performance, and it takes the right combination of these elements, plus top safety ratings and an appealing price tag, to be a leader in this class. A leadership role has always eluded the Ford Freestar, which debuted for the 2004 model year as a lightly refreshed replacement for Ford's Windstar minivan. Although the 2007 Ford Freestar scores well on the safety front, it fails to meet the class standards in most other areas, from acceleration and handling to cabin design and materials quality.

The problems begin as soon as you get behind the wheel, as the Freestar's old-tech V6 engines provide disappointing acceleration and fuel economy at highway speeds while making a racket that grates on occupants' nerves. Ride quality and steering feel aren't bad, but mushy suspension tuning gives the van an ungainly feel when rounding corners. Loading passengers into Ford's minivan reveals further issues. For starters, there's so little legroom in the second row that even toddlers can't help but kick the back of your seat. Removing those second-row chairs is also much harder than it should be. The third-row seat folds flat into the floor, but it's a single-piece bench rather than a split-folding design, which gives you less flexibility when carrying a mix of passengers and cargo. There are also a number of upscale features found in other minivans that the Freestar simply doesn't offer, among these a navigation system, a rearview backup camera and a high-end audio system. To top it off, we've found that build quality is below average, with misaligned panels readily visible to the naked eye.

On the whole, the 2007 Ford Freestar is ill-equipped to compete in today's minivan segment. Class leaders like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna surpass it in all areas, as do less elite vans like the Kia Sedona, Hyundai Entourage, Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country. If you're shopping for a minivan this year, there are plenty of better choices than the Freestar.