2005 Saturn ION Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,540$2,045$2,318
Clean$1,380$1,837$2,084
Average$1,060$1,423$1,618
Rough$740$1,008$1,152

2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,198$2,467
Clean$1,527$1,975$2,219
Average$1,173$1,529$1,722
Rough$819$1,084$1,226

2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,263$2,538
Clean$1,576$2,033$2,282
Average$1,211$1,575$1,772
Rough$845$1,116$1,261

2005 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,482$1,929$2,172
Clean$1,328$1,734$1,954
Average$1,020$1,343$1,517
Rough$712$951$1,079

2005 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,360$1,837$2,097
Clean$1,219$1,651$1,886
Average$936$1,278$1,464
Rough$653$906$1,042

2005 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,868$6,377$7,196
Clean$4,362$5,730$6,472
Average$3,350$4,437$5,024
Rough$2,338$3,144$3,576

2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,752$2,262$2,539
Clean$1,570$2,032$2,283
Average$1,206$1,574$1,772
Rough$841$1,115$1,261

2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,111$2,389
Clean$1,435$1,897$2,148
Average$1,102$1,469$1,667
Rough$769$1,041$1,187

2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,101$2,371
Clean$1,437$1,888$2,133
Average$1,104$1,462$1,656
Rough$770$1,036$1,178

2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,660$2,170$2,447
Clean$1,487$1,950$2,201
Average$1,142$1,510$1,708
Rough$797$1,070$1,216

2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,324$2,606
Clean$1,617$2,089$2,344
Average$1,242$1,617$1,819
Rough$867$1,146$1,295
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Saturn ION on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,219 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,651 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn ION is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,219 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,651 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Saturn ION, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,219 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,651 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Saturn ION. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Saturn ION and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Saturn ION ranges from $653 to $2,097, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Saturn ION is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.