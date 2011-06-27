Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,045
|$2,318
|Clean
|$1,380
|$1,837
|$2,084
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,423
|$1,618
|Rough
|$740
|$1,008
|$1,152
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,198
|$2,467
|Clean
|$1,527
|$1,975
|$2,219
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,529
|$1,722
|Rough
|$819
|$1,084
|$1,226
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,263
|$2,538
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,033
|$2,282
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,575
|$1,772
|Rough
|$845
|$1,116
|$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$1,929
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,328
|$1,734
|$1,954
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,343
|$1,517
|Rough
|$712
|$951
|$1,079
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,360
|$1,837
|$2,097
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,651
|$1,886
|Average
|$936
|$1,278
|$1,464
|Rough
|$653
|$906
|$1,042
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,868
|$6,377
|$7,196
|Clean
|$4,362
|$5,730
|$6,472
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,437
|$5,024
|Rough
|$2,338
|$3,144
|$3,576
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,262
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,032
|$2,283
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,574
|$1,772
|Rough
|$841
|$1,115
|$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,111
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,435
|$1,897
|$2,148
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,469
|$1,667
|Rough
|$769
|$1,041
|$1,187
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,101
|$2,371
|Clean
|$1,437
|$1,888
|$2,133
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,462
|$1,656
|Rough
|$770
|$1,036
|$1,178
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 2 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$2,170
|$2,447
|Clean
|$1,487
|$1,950
|$2,201
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,510
|$1,708
|Rough
|$797
|$1,070
|$1,216
Estimated values
2005 Saturn ION 3 4dr Quad Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,324
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,089
|$2,344
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,617
|$1,819
|Rough
|$867
|$1,146
|$1,295