Estimated values
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,319
|$16,839
|$19,323
|Clean
|$13,831
|$16,248
|$18,612
|Average
|$12,856
|$15,065
|$17,189
|Rough
|$11,880
|$13,883
|$15,767
Estimated values
2015 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,104
|$15,483
|$17,826
|Clean
|$12,657
|$14,939
|$17,170
|Average
|$11,764
|$13,852
|$15,858
|Rough
|$10,872
|$12,764
|$14,545
Estimated values
2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,755
|$17,251
|$19,712
|Clean
|$14,253
|$16,645
|$18,987
|Average
|$13,247
|$15,433
|$17,535
|Rough
|$12,242
|$14,222
|$16,084
Estimated values
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,086
|$16,548
|$18,975
|Clean
|$13,606
|$15,967
|$18,277
|Average
|$12,646
|$14,804
|$16,880
|Rough
|$11,687
|$13,642
|$15,483