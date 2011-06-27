Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$2,983
|$3,434
|Clean
|$1,959
|$2,704
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,548
|$2,146
|$2,469
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,588
|$1,826
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$3,943
|$4,493
|Clean
|$2,665
|$3,574
|$4,072
|Average
|$2,107
|$2,837
|$3,230
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,100
|$2,389
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,704
|$3,651
|$4,173
|Clean
|$2,448
|$3,309
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,935
|$2,627
|$3,000
|Rough
|$1,422
|$1,944
|$2,219
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,746
|$3,762
|$4,321
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,410
|$3,917
|Average
|$1,964
|$2,707
|$3,107
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,004
|$2,298
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$2,813
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,550
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,024
|$2,334
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,498
|$1,726
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,728
|$3,145
|Clean
|$1,786
|$2,473
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,411
|$1,963
|$2,261
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,453
|$1,672
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,124
|$9,361
|$11,131
|Clean
|$5,543
|$8,485
|$10,088
|Average
|$4,381
|$6,735
|$8,003
|Rough
|$3,219
|$4,985
|$5,919
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$2,410
|$2,747
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,184
|$2,489
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,734
|$1,975
|Rough
|$946
|$1,283
|$1,461
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,156
|$2,932
|$3,360
|Clean
|$1,952
|$2,658
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,543
|$2,110
|$2,416
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,562
|$1,787
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,425
|$3,311
|$3,799
|Clean
|$2,195
|$3,002
|$3,443
|Average
|$1,735
|$2,383
|$2,732
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,763
|$2,020
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,371
|$2,696
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,149
|$2,444
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,706
|$1,939
|Rough
|$936
|$1,262
|$1,434
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$2,791
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,814
|$2,530
|$2,922
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,008
|$2,318
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,486
|$1,714
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,295
|$4,918
|Clean
|$2,865
|$3,893
|$4,457
|Average
|$2,264
|$3,090
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,287
|$2,615