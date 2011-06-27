  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,164$2,983$3,434
Clean$1,959$2,704$3,112
Average$1,548$2,146$2,469
Rough$1,138$1,588$1,826
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$3,943$4,493
Clean$2,665$3,574$4,072
Average$2,107$2,837$3,230
Rough$1,548$2,100$2,389
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,704$3,651$4,173
Clean$2,448$3,309$3,782
Average$1,935$2,627$3,000
Rough$1,422$1,944$2,219
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,746$3,762$4,321
Clean$2,485$3,410$3,917
Average$1,964$2,707$3,107
Rough$1,443$2,004$2,298
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,028$2,813$3,245
Clean$1,836$2,550$2,942
Average$1,451$2,024$2,334
Rough$1,066$1,498$1,726
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,973$2,728$3,145
Clean$1,786$2,473$2,850
Average$1,411$1,963$2,261
Rough$1,037$1,453$1,672
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,124$9,361$11,131
Clean$5,543$8,485$10,088
Average$4,381$6,735$8,003
Rough$3,219$4,985$5,919
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,800$2,410$2,747
Clean$1,629$2,184$2,489
Average$1,288$1,734$1,975
Rough$946$1,283$1,461
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,156$2,932$3,360
Clean$1,952$2,658$3,045
Average$1,543$2,110$2,416
Rough$1,134$1,562$1,787
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,425$3,311$3,799
Clean$2,195$3,002$3,443
Average$1,735$2,383$2,732
Rough$1,275$1,763$2,020
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,780$2,371$2,696
Clean$1,611$2,149$2,444
Average$1,274$1,706$1,939
Rough$936$1,262$1,434
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,004$2,791$3,224
Clean$1,814$2,530$2,922
Average$1,434$2,008$2,318
Rough$1,053$1,486$1,714
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,165$4,295$4,918
Clean$2,865$3,893$4,457
Average$2,264$3,090$3,536
Rough$1,664$2,287$2,615
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,184 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,184 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Subaru Legacy ranges from $946 to $2,747, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.