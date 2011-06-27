Estimated values
2003 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,118
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,402
|$1,910
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,493
|$1,706
|Rough
|$794
|$1,076
|$1,235
Estimated values
2003 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,203
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,465
|$1,987
|$2,261
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,553
|$1,772
|Rough
|$829
|$1,119
|$1,282
Estimated values
2003 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,306
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,079
|$2,362
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,625
|$1,851
|Rough
|$872
|$1,171
|$1,340
Estimated values
2003 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,010
|$2,294
|Clean
|$1,322
|$1,812
|$2,070
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,416
|$1,622
|Rough
|$748
|$1,021
|$1,174
Estimated values
2003 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,782
|$2,396
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,160
|$2,451
|Average
|$1,258
|$1,688
|$1,921
|Rough
|$910
|$1,217
|$1,390