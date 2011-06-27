Estimated values
1992 Subaru Loyale 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$490
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$351
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$212
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Loyale 4dr Sedan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$490
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$351
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$212
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Loyale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$490
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$351
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$212
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Loyale 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$490
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$351
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$212
|$495
|$645