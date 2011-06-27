Estimated values
2009 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$3,930
|$4,265
|Clean
|$3,187
|$3,693
|$4,001
|Average
|$2,789
|$3,219
|$3,473
|Rough
|$2,390
|$2,744
|$2,944
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,798
|$4,395
|$4,762
|Clean
|$3,574
|$4,130
|$4,468
|Average
|$3,127
|$3,599
|$3,878
|Rough
|$2,680
|$3,069
|$3,288
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,925
|$4,528
|$4,900
|Clean
|$3,693
|$4,255
|$4,597
|Average
|$3,231
|$3,708
|$3,990
|Rough
|$2,769
|$3,162
|$3,383
Estimated values
2009 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,265
|$3,802
|$4,132
|Clean
|$3,072
|$3,573
|$3,876
|Average
|$2,688
|$3,114
|$3,364
|Rough
|$2,304
|$2,655
|$2,853