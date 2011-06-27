Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$5,857
|$6,843
|Clean
|$3,981
|$5,487
|$6,397
|Average
|$3,460
|$4,747
|$5,504
|Rough
|$2,938
|$4,007
|$4,611
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,384
|$5,766
|$6,614
|Clean
|$4,114
|$5,402
|$6,183
|Average
|$3,575
|$4,673
|$5,320
|Rough
|$3,036
|$3,945
|$4,457
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,185
|$5,802
|$6,789
|Clean
|$3,928
|$5,435
|$6,346
|Average
|$3,413
|$4,702
|$5,460
|Rough
|$2,898
|$3,969
|$4,574
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,188
|$5,784
|$6,757
|Clean
|$3,931
|$5,419
|$6,316
|Average
|$3,415
|$4,688
|$5,435
|Rough
|$2,900
|$3,957
|$4,553
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,915
|$6,983
|$8,244
|Clean
|$4,613
|$6,542
|$7,706
|Average
|$4,008
|$5,659
|$6,630
|Rough
|$3,404
|$4,777
|$5,555
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Comfort 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,955
|$5,469
|$6,393
|Clean
|$3,712
|$5,123
|$5,976
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,432
|$5,142
|Rough
|$2,739
|$3,741
|$4,308
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,076
|$5,681
|$6,660
|Clean
|$3,825
|$5,322
|$6,226
|Average
|$3,324
|$4,604
|$5,357
|Rough
|$2,822
|$3,886
|$4,488
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,099
|$5,702
|$6,680
|Clean
|$3,847
|$5,342
|$6,244
|Average
|$3,343
|$4,621
|$5,373
|Rough
|$2,838
|$3,900
|$4,501
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,645
|$6,532
|$7,683
|Clean
|$4,359
|$6,119
|$7,182
|Average
|$3,788
|$5,294
|$6,179
|Rough
|$3,216
|$4,468
|$5,177
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,616
|$5,254
|$6,251
|Clean
|$3,394
|$4,922
|$5,843
|Average
|$2,949
|$4,258
|$5,027
|Rough
|$2,504
|$3,594
|$4,212
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,552
|$6,084
|$7,020
|Clean
|$4,272
|$5,699
|$6,562
|Average
|$3,712
|$4,930
|$5,646
|Rough
|$3,152
|$4,162
|$4,730