Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,242$5,857$6,843
Clean$3,981$5,487$6,397
Average$3,460$4,747$5,504
Rough$2,938$4,007$4,611
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,384$5,766$6,614
Clean$4,114$5,402$6,183
Average$3,575$4,673$5,320
Rough$3,036$3,945$4,457
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,185$5,802$6,789
Clean$3,928$5,435$6,346
Average$3,413$4,702$5,460
Rough$2,898$3,969$4,574
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,188$5,784$6,757
Clean$3,931$5,419$6,316
Average$3,415$4,688$5,435
Rough$2,900$3,957$4,553
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,915$6,983$8,244
Clean$4,613$6,542$7,706
Average$4,008$5,659$6,630
Rough$3,404$4,777$5,555
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Comfort 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,955$5,469$6,393
Clean$3,712$5,123$5,976
Average$3,225$4,432$5,142
Rough$2,739$3,741$4,308
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,076$5,681$6,660
Clean$3,825$5,322$6,226
Average$3,324$4,604$5,357
Rough$2,822$3,886$4,488
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,099$5,702$6,680
Clean$3,847$5,342$6,244
Average$3,343$4,621$5,373
Rough$2,838$3,900$4,501
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,645$6,532$7,683
Clean$4,359$6,119$7,182
Average$3,788$5,294$6,179
Rough$3,216$4,468$5,177
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,616$5,254$6,251
Clean$3,394$4,922$5,843
Average$2,949$4,258$5,027
Rough$2,504$3,594$4,212
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,552$6,084$7,020
Clean$4,272$5,699$6,562
Average$3,712$4,930$5,646
Rough$3,152$4,162$4,730
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Suzuki Equator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,922 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Equator is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,922 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Suzuki Equator, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,922 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Suzuki Equator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Suzuki Equator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Suzuki Equator ranges from $2,504 to $6,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Suzuki Equator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.