Estimated values
1992 Subaru Legacy Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,343
|$1,751
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,544
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,130
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$716
