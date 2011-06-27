Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,535
|$1,834
|Clean
|$863
|$1,357
|$1,622
|Average
|$632
|$1,000
|$1,199
|Rough
|$400
|$643
|$776
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,590
|$1,895
|Clean
|$899
|$1,405
|$1,677
|Average
|$658
|$1,036
|$1,240
|Rough
|$417
|$666
|$802
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,663
|$1,980
|Clean
|$946
|$1,470
|$1,752
|Average
|$692
|$1,083
|$1,295
|Rough
|$439
|$697
|$838
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,600
|$1,909
|Clean
|$904
|$1,414
|$1,688
|Average
|$662
|$1,042
|$1,248
|Rough
|$419
|$670
|$808
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,643
|$1,957
|Clean
|$933
|$1,452
|$1,731
|Average
|$683
|$1,070
|$1,280
|Rough
|$433
|$688
|$828
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,466
|$1,755
|Clean
|$817
|$1,296
|$1,553
|Average
|$598
|$955
|$1,148
|Rough
|$379
|$614
|$743
Estimated values
1995 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,577
|$1,879
|Clean
|$891
|$1,393
|$1,663
|Average
|$652
|$1,027
|$1,229
|Rough
|$413
|$660
|$796