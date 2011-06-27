  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,975$2,752$3,180
Clean$1,777$2,480$2,866
Average$1,381$1,936$2,236
Rough$985$1,393$1,607
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,640$4,144$4,966
Clean$2,375$3,735$4,475
Average$1,846$2,916$3,492
Rough$1,316$2,097$2,510
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,369$2,996$3,344
Clean$2,131$2,700$3,013
Average$1,656$2,108$2,352
Rough$1,181$1,516$1,690
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,019$3,469
Clean$1,982$2,721$3,126
Average$1,540$2,125$2,440
Rough$1,098$1,528$1,753
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Ltd 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,019$4,149$4,773
Clean$2,716$3,739$4,300
Average$2,111$2,920$3,356
Rough$1,505$2,100$2,412
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,623$3,581$4,109
Clean$2,360$3,227$3,703
Average$1,834$2,520$2,890
Rough$1,308$1,812$2,077
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$2,817$3,262
Clean$1,806$2,539$2,939
Average$1,403$1,982$2,294
Rough$1,001$1,426$1,648
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Ltd 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$3,927$4,489
Clean$2,615$3,539$4,045
Average$2,032$2,763$3,157
Rough$1,449$1,987$2,269
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$3,711$4,252
Clean$2,455$3,345$3,832
Average$1,908$2,612$2,990
Rough$1,361$1,878$2,149
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,900$9,068$10,800
Clean$5,309$8,172$9,732
Average$4,125$6,380$7,595
Rough$2,942$4,589$5,459
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,662$3,687$4,252
Clean$2,395$3,323$3,832
Average$1,861$2,594$2,990
Rough$1,327$1,866$2,149
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,786$2,396$2,733
Clean$1,607$2,159$2,462
Average$1,249$1,686$1,922
Rough$891$1,212$1,381
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,836$3,841$4,395
Clean$2,552$3,461$3,960
Average$1,983$2,703$3,091
Rough$1,414$1,944$2,221
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,808$2,438$2,786
Clean$1,626$2,197$2,510
Average$1,264$1,716$1,959
Rough$901$1,234$1,408
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,836$3,841$4,395
Clean$2,552$3,461$3,960
Average$1,983$2,703$3,091
Rough$1,414$1,944$2,221
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,031$2,839$3,284
Clean$1,827$2,559$2,959
Average$1,420$1,998$2,310
Rough$1,013$1,437$1,660
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,162$3,002$3,465
Clean$1,945$2,706$3,122
Average$1,511$2,112$2,437
Rough$1,078$1,519$1,751
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,420$3,330$3,832
Clean$2,177$3,001$3,453
Average$1,692$2,343$2,695
Rough$1,206$1,685$1,937
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,151$3,014$3,489
Clean$1,935$2,716$3,144
Average$1,504$2,121$2,454
Rough$1,073$1,525$1,764
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Subaru Legacy ranges from $901 to $2,786, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.