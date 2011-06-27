Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,975
|$2,752
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,480
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,936
|$2,236
|Rough
|$985
|$1,393
|$1,607
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,640
|$4,144
|$4,966
|Clean
|$2,375
|$3,735
|$4,475
|Average
|$1,846
|$2,916
|$3,492
|Rough
|$1,316
|$2,097
|$2,510
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,369
|$2,996
|$3,344
|Clean
|$2,131
|$2,700
|$3,013
|Average
|$1,656
|$2,108
|$2,352
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,516
|$1,690
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,019
|$3,469
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,721
|$3,126
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,125
|$2,440
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,528
|$1,753
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Ltd 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,019
|$4,149
|$4,773
|Clean
|$2,716
|$3,739
|$4,300
|Average
|$2,111
|$2,920
|$3,356
|Rough
|$1,505
|$2,100
|$2,412
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,623
|$3,581
|$4,109
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,227
|$3,703
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,520
|$2,890
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,812
|$2,077
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,817
|$3,262
|Clean
|$1,806
|$2,539
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,403
|$1,982
|$2,294
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,426
|$1,648
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Ltd 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$3,927
|$4,489
|Clean
|$2,615
|$3,539
|$4,045
|Average
|$2,032
|$2,763
|$3,157
|Rough
|$1,449
|$1,987
|$2,269
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,711
|$4,252
|Clean
|$2,455
|$3,345
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,908
|$2,612
|$2,990
|Rough
|$1,361
|$1,878
|$2,149
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,900
|$9,068
|$10,800
|Clean
|$5,309
|$8,172
|$9,732
|Average
|$4,125
|$6,380
|$7,595
|Rough
|$2,942
|$4,589
|$5,459
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,662
|$3,687
|$4,252
|Clean
|$2,395
|$3,323
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,594
|$2,990
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,866
|$2,149
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,396
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,159
|$2,462
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,686
|$1,922
|Rough
|$891
|$1,212
|$1,381
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,836
|$3,841
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,552
|$3,461
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,703
|$3,091
|Rough
|$1,414
|$1,944
|$2,221
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,808
|$2,438
|$2,786
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,197
|$2,510
|Average
|$1,264
|$1,716
|$1,959
|Rough
|$901
|$1,234
|$1,408
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,836
|$3,841
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,552
|$3,461
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,703
|$3,091
|Rough
|$1,414
|$1,944
|$2,221
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,031
|$2,839
|$3,284
|Clean
|$1,827
|$2,559
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,420
|$1,998
|$2,310
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,437
|$1,660
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,162
|$3,002
|$3,465
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,706
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,112
|$2,437
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,519
|$1,751
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,330
|$3,832
|Clean
|$2,177
|$3,001
|$3,453
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,343
|$2,695
|Rough
|$1,206
|$1,685
|$1,937
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,151
|$3,014
|$3,489
|Clean
|$1,935
|$2,716
|$3,144
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,121
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,525
|$1,764