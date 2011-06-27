Estimated values
2000 Saturn L-Series LW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,427
|$2,764
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,144
|$2,442
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,578
|$1,797
|Rough
|$740
|$1,013
|$1,153
Estimated values
2000 Saturn L-Series LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,156
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,408
|$1,905
|$2,180
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,402
|$1,605
|Rough
|$650
|$900
|$1,029
Estimated values
2000 Saturn L-Series LS1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,284
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,018
|$2,303
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,485
|$1,695
|Rough
|$692
|$953
|$1,087
Estimated values
2000 Saturn L-Series LW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,957
|$2,592
|$2,945
|Clean
|$1,725
|$2,290
|$2,602
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,686
|$1,915
|Rough
|$796
|$1,081
|$1,229
Estimated values
2000 Saturn L-Series LS2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,512
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,219
|$2,525
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,634
|$1,859
|Rough
|$770
|$1,048
|$1,192