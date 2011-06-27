Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 2 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$2,612
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,814
|$2,328
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,759
|$1,972
|Rough
|$911
|$1,190
|$1,333
Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,275
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,028
|$2,287
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,532
|$1,728
|Rough
|$783
|$1,036
|$1,168
Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 2 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,156
|$2,745
|$3,075
|Clean
|$1,917
|$2,446
|$2,740
|Average
|$1,440
|$1,848
|$2,069
|Rough
|$963
|$1,250
|$1,399
Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 1 4dr Station Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,457
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,189
|$2,462
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,654
|$1,860
|Rough
|$852
|$1,119
|$1,257
Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$2,731
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,906
|$2,434
|$2,725
|Average
|$1,431
|$1,839
|$2,058
|Rough
|$957
|$1,244
|$1,391
Estimated values
2004 Saturn L300 3 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$2,873
|$3,211
|Clean
|$2,015
|$2,560
|$2,861
|Average
|$1,513
|$1,934
|$2,161
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,309
|$1,461