Estimated values
2016 Subaru BRZ Series.HyperBlue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,352
|$18,525
|$20,743
|Clean
|$15,888
|$17,982
|$20,107
|Average
|$14,959
|$16,896
|$18,834
|Rough
|$14,030
|$15,810
|$17,561
Estimated values
2016 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,695
|$18,947
|$21,245
|Clean
|$16,221
|$18,392
|$20,593
|Average
|$15,273
|$17,281
|$19,290
|Rough
|$14,325
|$16,170
|$17,986
Estimated values
2016 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,043
|$17,152
|$19,302
|Clean
|$14,616
|$16,649
|$18,710
|Average
|$13,761
|$15,643
|$17,525
|Rough
|$12,907
|$14,638
|$16,341
Estimated values
2016 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,184
|$18,349
|$20,558
|Clean
|$15,724
|$17,811
|$19,928
|Average
|$14,805
|$16,735
|$18,666
|Rough
|$13,886
|$15,660
|$17,405