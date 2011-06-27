Estimated values
2019 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,587
|$25,064
|$26,883
|Clean
|$23,218
|$24,664
|$26,439
|Average
|$22,479
|$23,862
|$25,552
|Rough
|$21,740
|$23,060
|$24,665
Estimated values
2019 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,325
|$22,811
|$24,642
|Clean
|$20,991
|$22,446
|$24,235
|Average
|$20,323
|$21,717
|$23,422
|Rough
|$19,655
|$20,987
|$22,609
Estimated values
2019 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,292
|$25,837
|$27,740
|Clean
|$23,911
|$25,424
|$27,282
|Average
|$23,150
|$24,598
|$26,367
|Rough
|$22,390
|$23,771
|$25,451
Estimated values
2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,773
|$26,240
|$28,046
|Clean
|$24,385
|$25,820
|$27,583
|Average
|$23,609
|$24,981
|$26,657
|Rough
|$22,833
|$24,141
|$25,732