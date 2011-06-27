Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,764
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,461
|$2,484
|$3,035
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,923
|$2,356
|Rough
|$783
|$1,363
|$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$3,193
|$3,857
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,869
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,348
|$2,222
|$2,693
|Rough
|$941
|$1,575
|$1,916
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,800
|$3,425
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,516
|$3,080
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,948
|$2,391
|Rough
|$787
|$1,381
|$1,702
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,818
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,533
|$3,065
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,961
|$2,379
|Rough
|$827
|$1,390
|$1,693
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,911
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,616
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,209
|$2,026
|$2,467
|Rough
|$844
|$1,436
|$1,756
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,266
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,036
|$2,404
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,577
|$1,866
|Rough
|$725
|$1,117
|$1,328
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,936
|$3,149
|$3,802
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,830
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,333
|$2,191
|$2,654
|Rough
|$930
|$1,553
|$1,889
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,247
|$2,724
|Clean
|$1,222
|$2,019
|$2,450
|Average
|$939
|$1,564
|$1,901
|Rough
|$655
|$1,108
|$1,353
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,675
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,404
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,861
|$2,289
|Rough
|$746
|$1,319
|$1,629
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,415
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,170
|$2,640
|Average
|$998
|$1,681
|$2,049
|Rough
|$696
|$1,191
|$1,458
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,618
|$2,560
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,300
|$2,758
|Average
|$1,114
|$1,781
|$2,141
|Rough
|$777
|$1,262
|$1,524
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,647
|$3,195
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,378
|$2,873
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,842
|$2,231
|Rough
|$783
|$1,305
|$1,588