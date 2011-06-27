  1. Home
2005 Ford Focus Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,630$2,764$3,375
Clean$1,461$2,484$3,035
Average$1,122$1,923$2,356
Rough$783$1,363$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,959$3,193$3,857
Clean$1,755$2,869$3,469
Average$1,348$2,222$2,693
Rough$941$1,575$1,916
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,639$2,800$3,425
Clean$1,469$2,516$3,080
Average$1,128$1,948$2,391
Rough$787$1,381$1,702
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,722$2,818$3,408
Clean$1,543$2,533$3,065
Average$1,185$1,961$2,379
Rough$827$1,390$1,693
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,757$2,911$3,533
Clean$1,574$2,616$3,178
Average$1,209$2,026$2,467
Rough$844$1,436$1,756
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$2,266$2,673
Clean$1,352$2,036$2,404
Average$1,039$1,577$1,866
Rough$725$1,117$1,328
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,936$3,149$3,802
Clean$1,735$2,830$3,419
Average$1,333$2,191$2,654
Rough$930$1,553$1,889
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,247$2,724
Clean$1,222$2,019$2,450
Average$939$1,564$1,901
Rough$655$1,108$1,353
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,552$2,675$3,279
Clean$1,391$2,404$2,949
Average$1,068$1,861$2,289
Rough$746$1,319$1,629
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,415$2,935
Clean$1,299$2,170$2,640
Average$998$1,681$2,049
Rough$696$1,191$1,458
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,618$2,560$3,067
Clean$1,450$2,300$2,758
Average$1,114$1,781$2,141
Rough$777$1,262$1,524
Estimated values
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,629$2,647$3,195
Clean$1,460$2,378$2,873
Average$1,121$1,842$2,231
Rough$783$1,305$1,588
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,222 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,019 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,222 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,019 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,222 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,019 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Focus ranges from $655 to $2,724, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.