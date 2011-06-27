Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever driven jrazem , 04/26/2015 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 44 of 47 people found this review helpful I only drive fun cars. I used to drive a '06 Audi S4, my wife drives a BMW 335i with the sports package, and after reading so many glowing reviews of the Fiesta ST, I decided to give one a spin and then easily decided to replace my Subaru WRX STi. The Fiesta ST is not only better than all those cars but also far cheaper. There aren't many instances where you can replace something more expensive with something less expensive and have a better product in the end, but this is one of those times. The Fiesta ST actually does live up to its hype - it is that good. If you enjoy driving and love fun to drive cars, there is no more fun that can be had in any other car - no matter the price. Report Abuse

eco boost 1.0 liter burt , 08/03/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) Very fun car to drive, particularly if you like to watch the mpg meter. I got 52 mpg consistently on my 20 mile freeway drive to work. MPG is very sensitive to how fast you drive: only 39 mpg at 75 mph, but 70 mpg at 50 mph! I get about 37 mpg in city driving. What I like is the interior is well designed for an economy car. Very comfortable seats, padding in spots where it counts, hard plastic where it doesn't. Good radio, better than the base radio in my BMW! Only complaint is that road noise can be bothersome depending on the surface. Wish it had more sound deadening.

Great Performance with some reliability issues. Keppa Max , 04/12/2016 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) First off, if you're looking for affordable performance with practicality, this car is difficult to beat. The passing power of this thing will surprise you - it surely surprised me. Not of caution: 1) it's small, so don't get it if you need the space; 2) its ride is on the harder side, so beware if the roads in your area are crumbling and take it for a test drive first; 3) also test drive the Recaro package before you buy it - it doesn't work for everyone as in my case it was very uncomfortable. Biggest gripe: Reliability & Fit an finish. I try to remind myself that this is, basically, still a Fiesta econo-box, but some door gaps are wider than others, paint defects are present from factory, multiple visits to dealership for warranty work. Unacceptable for a less than 2 year old car. The big question: would I buy a new one after the current one I have has run its course? I'd say it's not likely.

2015 Ford Fiesta SE 1.6L Alex , 10/08/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) I have had my Fiesta for about a year now and love the MPG that I get. I average about 35 combined mostly highway drive with some city driving, highest I ever got was 42 MPG on the highway, and 30 MPG in city. On a good week i can get up to 36 or 37 MPG combined. The car may seem small but feels big behind the wheel. I run full synthetic oil rather then the blend that Ford was using. Runs much better on synthetic, I use a K&N Oil Filter as well seem to working just fine no problems there. Also run a K&N Air Filter, this added a little more power. Transmission is really great, only had to replace the Transmission Control Module around 6,000 miles, but warranty covered it in full. Other then that have not had any problems. I'm 6'2 so there is no room in the back seat for passengers but I am the only one that used it so that's fine. Great viability in all directions. Love the blind spot mirrors they are great on crowed roads and if set right you don't look over your should's. Steering wheel controls are place nicely, as well as the radio controls, love the Bluetooth feature. Only with the 12 volt outlet was not consent power after turning the car completely off. Truck space is great enough space for medium size objects. Overall it is a great car, I would recommend this for teen drivers because it small easy on gas and has Bluetooth for hands free communications.