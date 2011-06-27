  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 F-250 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price
$36,900
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

F250 Stands Out

BL Brown, 07/06/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Poor gas mileage but turns many heads!!! It’s a must have, gas is only 2.50!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles