Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,542
|$32,462
|$33,670
|Clean
|$31,168
|$32,084
|$33,260
|Average
|$30,420
|$31,327
|$32,438
|Rough
|$29,672
|$30,570
|$31,616
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,072
|$29,099
|$30,429
|Clean
|$27,739
|$28,760
|$30,057
|Average
|$27,074
|$28,081
|$29,315
|Rough
|$26,408
|$27,403
|$28,572
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,025
|$29,073
|$30,429
|Clean
|$27,693
|$28,734
|$30,057
|Average
|$27,028
|$28,057
|$29,315
|Rough
|$26,363
|$27,379
|$28,572
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,350
|$26,115
|$27,116
|Clean
|$25,050
|$25,810
|$26,785
|Average
|$24,448
|$25,202
|$26,123
|Rough
|$23,847
|$24,593
|$25,462
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,661
|$29,680
|$31,004
|Clean
|$28,321
|$29,334
|$30,625
|Average
|$27,641
|$28,643
|$29,869
|Rough
|$26,961
|$27,951
|$29,112
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A