  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. 2020 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,542$32,462$33,670
Clean$31,168$32,084$33,260
Average$30,420$31,327$32,438
Rough$29,672$30,570$31,616
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,072$29,099$30,429
Clean$27,739$28,760$30,057
Average$27,074$28,081$29,315
Rough$26,408$27,403$28,572
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,025$29,073$30,429
Clean$27,693$28,734$30,057
Average$27,028$28,057$29,315
Rough$26,363$27,379$28,572
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,350$26,115$27,116
Clean$25,050$25,810$26,785
Average$24,448$25,202$26,123
Rough$23,847$24,593$25,462
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,661$29,680$31,004
Clean$28,321$29,334$30,625
Average$27,641$28,643$29,869
Rough$26,961$27,951$29,112
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Honda Accord to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.