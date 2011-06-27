  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,290$10,620$12,430
Clean$7,862$10,067$11,766
Average$7,006$8,961$10,436
Rough$6,150$7,854$9,107
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,032$13,660$15,708
Clean$10,463$12,949$14,868
Average$9,324$11,526$13,188
Rough$8,185$10,103$11,508
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,703$18,893$21,385
Clean$14,892$17,909$20,241
Average$13,271$15,941$17,954
Rough$11,650$13,973$15,667
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,177$17,767$20,561
Clean$13,445$16,842$19,462
Average$11,981$14,991$17,263
Rough$10,518$13,140$15,064
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,320$16,235$18,508
Clean$12,633$15,389$17,518
Average$11,258$13,698$15,539
Rough$9,882$12,007$13,560
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,359$16,487$18,923
Clean$12,670$15,628$17,911
Average$11,291$13,911$15,887
Rough$9,912$12,193$13,864
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,245$16,194$18,495
Clean$12,562$15,351$17,506
Average$11,194$13,664$15,528
Rough$9,827$11,977$13,550
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,391$14,680$16,473
Clean$11,752$13,915$15,592
Average$10,472$12,386$13,830
Rough$9,193$10,857$12,069
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,243$16,598$19,208
Clean$12,559$15,733$18,181
Average$11,192$14,004$16,126
Rough$9,825$12,275$14,072
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,640$11,815$13,510
Clean$9,143$11,199$12,788
Average$8,148$9,969$11,343
Rough$7,152$8,738$9,898
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,464$17,542$19,945
Clean$13,717$16,629$18,879
Average$12,224$14,801$16,746
Rough$10,731$12,974$14,613
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,863$15,865$18,204
Clean$12,199$15,038$17,231
Average$10,871$13,386$15,284
Rough$9,543$11,733$13,337
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,220$13,824$15,854
Clean$10,641$13,104$15,006
Average$9,483$11,664$13,310
Rough$8,324$10,224$11,615
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,358$18,466$20,894
Clean$14,566$17,504$19,776
Average$12,980$15,580$17,542
Rough$11,395$13,657$15,307
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,282$22,804$25,564
Clean$18,287$21,616$24,197
Average$16,296$19,240$21,463
Rough$14,306$16,865$18,729
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,546$17,595$19,976
Clean$13,795$16,678$18,908
Average$12,294$14,845$16,772
Rough$10,792$13,012$14,635
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,791$13,973$15,682
Clean$11,183$13,245$14,843
Average$9,966$11,790$13,166
Rough$8,748$10,334$11,489
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,775$16,726$19,031
Clean$13,064$15,855$18,013
Average$11,642$14,113$15,978
Rough$10,220$12,370$13,943
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,115$12,629$14,584
Clean$9,593$11,971$13,804
Average$8,549$10,655$12,244
Rough$7,505$9,340$10,685
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,375$20,711$23,322
Clean$16,478$19,632$22,075
Average$14,685$17,474$19,581
Rough$12,891$15,317$17,087
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,030$21,424$24,080
Clean$17,099$20,308$22,792
Average$15,238$18,076$20,217
Rough$13,377$15,844$17,642
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,871$14,799$17,077
Clean$11,258$14,028$16,164
Average$10,033$12,486$14,337
Rough$8,807$10,945$12,511
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,940$15,697$17,851
Clean$12,272$14,879$16,896
Average$10,936$13,244$14,987
Rough$9,600$11,609$13,078
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,138$15,908$18,069
Clean$12,460$15,079$17,103
Average$11,104$13,422$15,171
Rough$9,748$11,765$13,238
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,130$15,894$18,054
Clean$12,452$15,067$17,088
Average$11,097$13,411$15,158
Rough$9,741$11,755$13,227
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,787$18,987$21,488
Clean$14,972$17,998$20,339
Average$13,343$16,020$18,041
Rough$11,713$14,042$15,743
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,866$9,906$11,494
Clean$7,460$9,390$10,880
Average$6,648$8,358$9,650
Rough$5,836$7,326$8,421
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,318$14,644$16,466
Clean$11,682$13,881$15,585
Average$10,410$12,356$13,824
Rough$9,139$10,830$12,063
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,357$12,206$13,656
Clean$9,822$11,570$12,926
Average$8,753$10,299$11,465
Rough$7,684$9,027$10,005
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,553$15,364$17,556
Clean$11,905$14,563$16,618
Average$10,609$12,963$14,740
Rough$9,313$11,363$12,862
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,844$14,512$16,594
Clean$11,232$13,756$15,707
Average$10,010$12,244$13,932
Rough$8,787$10,733$12,157
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,560$11,368$12,786
Clean$9,066$10,776$12,102
Average$8,079$9,592$10,735
Rough$7,092$8,408$9,367
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,957$15,126$17,590
Clean$11,339$14,338$16,649
Average$10,105$12,762$14,768
Rough$8,871$11,187$12,887
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,862 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,067 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,862 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,067 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,862 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,067 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $6,150 to $12,430, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.