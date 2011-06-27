Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,290
|$10,620
|$12,430
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,067
|$11,766
|Average
|$7,006
|$8,961
|$10,436
|Rough
|$6,150
|$7,854
|$9,107
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,032
|$13,660
|$15,708
|Clean
|$10,463
|$12,949
|$14,868
|Average
|$9,324
|$11,526
|$13,188
|Rough
|$8,185
|$10,103
|$11,508
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,703
|$18,893
|$21,385
|Clean
|$14,892
|$17,909
|$20,241
|Average
|$13,271
|$15,941
|$17,954
|Rough
|$11,650
|$13,973
|$15,667
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,177
|$17,767
|$20,561
|Clean
|$13,445
|$16,842
|$19,462
|Average
|$11,981
|$14,991
|$17,263
|Rough
|$10,518
|$13,140
|$15,064
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,320
|$16,235
|$18,508
|Clean
|$12,633
|$15,389
|$17,518
|Average
|$11,258
|$13,698
|$15,539
|Rough
|$9,882
|$12,007
|$13,560
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,359
|$16,487
|$18,923
|Clean
|$12,670
|$15,628
|$17,911
|Average
|$11,291
|$13,911
|$15,887
|Rough
|$9,912
|$12,193
|$13,864
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,245
|$16,194
|$18,495
|Clean
|$12,562
|$15,351
|$17,506
|Average
|$11,194
|$13,664
|$15,528
|Rough
|$9,827
|$11,977
|$13,550
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,391
|$14,680
|$16,473
|Clean
|$11,752
|$13,915
|$15,592
|Average
|$10,472
|$12,386
|$13,830
|Rough
|$9,193
|$10,857
|$12,069
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,243
|$16,598
|$19,208
|Clean
|$12,559
|$15,733
|$18,181
|Average
|$11,192
|$14,004
|$16,126
|Rough
|$9,825
|$12,275
|$14,072
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,640
|$11,815
|$13,510
|Clean
|$9,143
|$11,199
|$12,788
|Average
|$8,148
|$9,969
|$11,343
|Rough
|$7,152
|$8,738
|$9,898
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,464
|$17,542
|$19,945
|Clean
|$13,717
|$16,629
|$18,879
|Average
|$12,224
|$14,801
|$16,746
|Rough
|$10,731
|$12,974
|$14,613
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,863
|$15,865
|$18,204
|Clean
|$12,199
|$15,038
|$17,231
|Average
|$10,871
|$13,386
|$15,284
|Rough
|$9,543
|$11,733
|$13,337
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,220
|$13,824
|$15,854
|Clean
|$10,641
|$13,104
|$15,006
|Average
|$9,483
|$11,664
|$13,310
|Rough
|$8,324
|$10,224
|$11,615
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,358
|$18,466
|$20,894
|Clean
|$14,566
|$17,504
|$19,776
|Average
|$12,980
|$15,580
|$17,542
|Rough
|$11,395
|$13,657
|$15,307
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,282
|$22,804
|$25,564
|Clean
|$18,287
|$21,616
|$24,197
|Average
|$16,296
|$19,240
|$21,463
|Rough
|$14,306
|$16,865
|$18,729
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,546
|$17,595
|$19,976
|Clean
|$13,795
|$16,678
|$18,908
|Average
|$12,294
|$14,845
|$16,772
|Rough
|$10,792
|$13,012
|$14,635
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,791
|$13,973
|$15,682
|Clean
|$11,183
|$13,245
|$14,843
|Average
|$9,966
|$11,790
|$13,166
|Rough
|$8,748
|$10,334
|$11,489
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,775
|$16,726
|$19,031
|Clean
|$13,064
|$15,855
|$18,013
|Average
|$11,642
|$14,113
|$15,978
|Rough
|$10,220
|$12,370
|$13,943
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,115
|$12,629
|$14,584
|Clean
|$9,593
|$11,971
|$13,804
|Average
|$8,549
|$10,655
|$12,244
|Rough
|$7,505
|$9,340
|$10,685
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,375
|$20,711
|$23,322
|Clean
|$16,478
|$19,632
|$22,075
|Average
|$14,685
|$17,474
|$19,581
|Rough
|$12,891
|$15,317
|$17,087
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,030
|$21,424
|$24,080
|Clean
|$17,099
|$20,308
|$22,792
|Average
|$15,238
|$18,076
|$20,217
|Rough
|$13,377
|$15,844
|$17,642
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,871
|$14,799
|$17,077
|Clean
|$11,258
|$14,028
|$16,164
|Average
|$10,033
|$12,486
|$14,337
|Rough
|$8,807
|$10,945
|$12,511
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,940
|$15,697
|$17,851
|Clean
|$12,272
|$14,879
|$16,896
|Average
|$10,936
|$13,244
|$14,987
|Rough
|$9,600
|$11,609
|$13,078
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,138
|$15,908
|$18,069
|Clean
|$12,460
|$15,079
|$17,103
|Average
|$11,104
|$13,422
|$15,171
|Rough
|$9,748
|$11,765
|$13,238
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,130
|$15,894
|$18,054
|Clean
|$12,452
|$15,067
|$17,088
|Average
|$11,097
|$13,411
|$15,158
|Rough
|$9,741
|$11,755
|$13,227
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,787
|$18,987
|$21,488
|Clean
|$14,972
|$17,998
|$20,339
|Average
|$13,343
|$16,020
|$18,041
|Rough
|$11,713
|$14,042
|$15,743
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,866
|$9,906
|$11,494
|Clean
|$7,460
|$9,390
|$10,880
|Average
|$6,648
|$8,358
|$9,650
|Rough
|$5,836
|$7,326
|$8,421
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,318
|$14,644
|$16,466
|Clean
|$11,682
|$13,881
|$15,585
|Average
|$10,410
|$12,356
|$13,824
|Rough
|$9,139
|$10,830
|$12,063
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,357
|$12,206
|$13,656
|Clean
|$9,822
|$11,570
|$12,926
|Average
|$8,753
|$10,299
|$11,465
|Rough
|$7,684
|$9,027
|$10,005
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,553
|$15,364
|$17,556
|Clean
|$11,905
|$14,563
|$16,618
|Average
|$10,609
|$12,963
|$14,740
|Rough
|$9,313
|$11,363
|$12,862
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,844
|$14,512
|$16,594
|Clean
|$11,232
|$13,756
|$15,707
|Average
|$10,010
|$12,244
|$13,932
|Rough
|$8,787
|$10,733
|$12,157
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,560
|$11,368
|$12,786
|Clean
|$9,066
|$10,776
|$12,102
|Average
|$8,079
|$9,592
|$10,735
|Rough
|$7,092
|$8,408
|$9,367
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,957
|$15,126
|$17,590
|Clean
|$11,339
|$14,338
|$16,649
|Average
|$10,105
|$12,762
|$14,768
|Rough
|$8,871
|$11,187
|$12,887