Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,788
|$15,540
|$17,750
|Clean
|$13,538
|$15,263
|$17,417
|Average
|$13,038
|$14,708
|$16,751
|Rough
|$12,538
|$14,153
|$16,085
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,333
|$14,043
|$16,194
|Clean
|$12,109
|$13,793
|$15,891
|Average
|$11,662
|$13,291
|$15,283
|Rough
|$11,215
|$12,790
|$14,676
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,143
|$14,844
|$16,988
|Clean
|$12,905
|$14,579
|$16,670
|Average
|$12,428
|$14,049
|$16,032
|Rough
|$11,952
|$13,519
|$15,395
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,705
|$14,404
|$16,542
|Clean
|$12,475
|$14,147
|$16,232
|Average
|$12,014
|$13,632
|$15,611
|Rough
|$11,553
|$13,118
|$14,991
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,002
|$14,715
|$16,873
|Clean
|$12,766
|$14,453
|$16,557
|Average
|$12,294
|$13,927
|$15,924
|Rough
|$11,823
|$13,402
|$15,291
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,672
|$15,405
|$17,589
|Clean
|$13,424
|$15,130
|$17,259
|Average
|$12,928
|$14,580
|$16,599
|Rough
|$12,432
|$14,030
|$15,940
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,516
|$16,301
|$18,553
|Clean
|$14,253
|$16,010
|$18,205
|Average
|$13,726
|$15,428
|$17,509
|Rough
|$13,200
|$14,846
|$16,814
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,613
|$15,550
|$17,984
|Clean
|$13,366
|$15,272
|$17,647
|Average
|$12,872
|$14,717
|$16,972
|Rough
|$12,378
|$14,162
|$16,297
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,546
|$13,047
|$14,938
|Clean
|$11,336
|$12,814
|$14,658
|Average
|$10,918
|$12,349
|$14,098
|Rough
|$10,499
|$11,883
|$13,538
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,108
|$16,919
|$19,204
|Clean
|$14,834
|$16,617
|$18,844
|Average
|$14,286
|$16,013
|$18,124
|Rough
|$13,738
|$15,409
|$17,403