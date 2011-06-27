  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,788$15,540$17,750
Clean$13,538$15,263$17,417
Average$13,038$14,708$16,751
Rough$12,538$14,153$16,085
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,333$14,043$16,194
Clean$12,109$13,793$15,891
Average$11,662$13,291$15,283
Rough$11,215$12,790$14,676
2019 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,143$14,844$16,988
Clean$12,905$14,579$16,670
Average$12,428$14,049$16,032
Rough$11,952$13,519$15,395
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,705$14,404$16,542
Clean$12,475$14,147$16,232
Average$12,014$13,632$15,611
Rough$11,553$13,118$14,991
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,002$14,715$16,873
Clean$12,766$14,453$16,557
Average$12,294$13,927$15,924
Rough$11,823$13,402$15,291
2019 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,672$15,405$17,589
Clean$13,424$15,130$17,259
Average$12,928$14,580$16,599
Rough$12,432$14,030$15,940
2019 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,516$16,301$18,553
Clean$14,253$16,010$18,205
Average$13,726$15,428$17,509
Rough$13,200$14,846$16,814
2019 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,613$15,550$17,984
Clean$13,366$15,272$17,647
Average$12,872$14,717$16,972
Rough$12,378$14,162$16,297
2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,546$13,047$14,938
Clean$11,336$12,814$14,658
Average$10,918$12,349$14,098
Rough$10,499$11,883$13,538
2019 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,108$16,919$19,204
Clean$14,834$16,617$18,844
Average$14,286$16,013$18,124
Rough$13,738$15,409$17,403
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda Fit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Fit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,109 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,793 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Fit is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Fit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,109 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,793 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Honda Fit, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Fit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,109 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,793 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda Fit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda Fit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Honda Fit ranges from $11,215 to $16,194, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Honda Fit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.